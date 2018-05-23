TherapeuticsMD Says Imvexxy Awaits May PDUFA Date, Doesn't Acknowledge Website Error

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) clarified Wednesday that it hadn't received an FDA ruling on its hormone candidate despite indications suggesting otherwise. Imvexxy has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 29.

The biotech company's stock was halted at 11:39 a.m. ET after a temporarily live website marketing Imvexxy TX-001HR as approved and available for purchase in July catalyzed an 8.1-percent mid-day spike.

$TXMD appears to have won approval for its vagina hormone Imvexxy. https://t.co/ZlOEkE9jcI This me-too product (entering a market with cheaper generics) was previously known as Yuvvexy, so real innovation from the Boca Raton-based company. — Adam Feuerstein (@adamfeuerstein) May 23, 2018

As the market reacted to the ostensible news, the site was quickly taken down, alerting investors to the content’s falsehood and indicating the stock’s movement was unjustified.

$TXMD - The Imvexxy webpage is offline, I took a screenshot of when it was up, fwiw pic.twitter.com/IWFccYw16u — BioRunUp (@BioRunUp) May 23, 2018

It's yet unclear whether the site was inadvertently published and subsequently removed by TherapeuticsMD, or if it was altogether fraudulent. The stock conceded gains and fell 5 percent off its intra-day high. It's scheduled to reopen at 1:10 p.m. ET.

At time of publication, TherapeuticsMD had not responded to Benzinga’s request for comment about the website.

Ha! $TXMD blames “media reports” for their FDA screw up. I guess it will be our fault, too, when Imvexxy is a commercial flop. https://t.co/3nOONVCnui — Adam Feuerstein (@adamfeuerstein) May 23, 2018

