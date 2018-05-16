Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Verastem Uprooted On Stock Offering, Titan Pharma Earnings
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2018 8:10am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Verastem Uprooted On Stock Offering, Titan Pharma Earnings
Related IBB
Analyst: Trump's 'Naming And Shaming' Campaign To Build Pharma Headline Risk
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Aytu Rallies On Earnings, Evolus Awaits FDA Verdict, BofA Conference Underway
The Failure Of The ETF Phenomenon: 20 Years Of History, And The Market Has Spoken (Seeking Alpha)
Related TTNP
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Portola Receives FDA Nod, Mallinckrodt Gets Thumbs Down
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: SIGA Rallies On FDA Panel Backing, Rigel And Gilead React To Earnings
Titan Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on May 15)

  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP)
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO)
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND)
  • MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP)
  • OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN)
  • ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH)
  • Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX)
  • Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS) (reported Q1 results after Monday's close)
  • Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL)
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (positive Phase 1 interim data for its epilepsy treatment XEN1101)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on May 15)

  • aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE)
  • BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL)
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) (reported Q1 results after Monday's close)
  • Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMNP) (presented updated data from the Phase 2 study of its bertilimumab in patients with moderate-to-extensive bullous pemphigoid; filed an 8-K for selling up to $2.225 million of original discount convertible debentures)

Stocks In Focus

Verastem Announces $35 Million Stock Offering

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) said it would offer $35 million worth of shares in a common stock offering. All shares offered are sold by the company.

The stock fell 11.07 percent to $4.66 in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Celyad Announces Global Offering

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD) announced its intention to offer up to 1.8 million ordinary shares in a global offering in the form of ADRs in the U.S., Canada and certain countries outside of Europe.

The stock slid 3.32 percent to $29.70 after hours.

See Also: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These May PDUFA Action Dates

Titan Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) reported Q1 revenues of $1.1 million, sharply higher than the $40,000 reported for the year-ago period. The company's net loss narrowed from 14 cents per share to 12 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, estimated a loss of 13 cents per share on revenues of $70,000.

The micro-cap stock jumped 25 percent after hours.

Zomedica Reports A Flat Loss For Q1

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSE: ZOM) announced a Q1 loss of 2 cents per share, flat with last year.

The stock rallied 6.25 percent to $2.04 after hours.

Biocept Q1 Misses Estimates

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) said its Q1 loss per share narrowed from 21 cents to 11 cents, while revenues came in at $1.68 million. The year-ago revenues included a one-time revenue of $874,000 related to the conversion from cash-based to accrual-based revenue recognition.

The consensus estimates had called for a loss of 9 cents per share on revenues of $1.1 million.

The stock slumped 18.18 percent to $0.18 after hours.

Altimmune Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Surge

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) reported a net loss of 25 cents per share, excluding non-cash goodwill impairment charges, compared to a loss of 68 cents in the year-ago period.

Revenues climbed from the year-ago's $0.3 million to $2.7 million.

The micro-cap stock gained 16.19 percent.

Other Stocks That Reacted to Earnings

(Tuesday's after-hours quote)

  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) – Up 1.38 percent to $2.94
  • Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) – Up 5.44 percent to $2.52
  • CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) – Down 2.35 percent to $0.1953
  • Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EBIO) – Up 1.89 percent to $2.70
  • Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) – Up 2.97 percent to $4.86

On The Radar

The following companies report earnings on Wednesday:

  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH)
  • Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV)

Other Events

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) will release final Phase 1b data for its advanced Parkinson's disease treatment VY-AADC01 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, or ASGCT, 2018 Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. ET.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) is due to release final Phase 1/2 data for its X-linked Myotubular myopathy treatment AT132 at the ASGCT meeting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News FDA Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALT + APVO)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Nod For Akcea, Synergy's Revenue Miss, FDA Warns E-Liquid Makers Again
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Portola Receives FDA Nod, Mallinckrodt Gets Thumbs Down
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.