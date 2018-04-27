Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Intra-cellular Moves On Poster Presentation, Earnings Beats From Vertex, Exact Sciences

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on April 26)

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX)

(NASDAQ: GNPX) Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART)

(NASDAQ: IART) Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) (following the release of its FQ1 results

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on April 26)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN)

(NASDAQ: ALRN) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR)

(NASDAQ: CTXR) Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP)

(NASDAQ: COCP) Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV)

(NASDAQ: NVIV) Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX)

(NASDAQ: ONTX) PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM)

Stocks In Focus

Intra-Cellular Rises on AAN Poster Presentation

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) made a poster presentation on ITI-214, its novel selective phosphodiesterase 1 inhibitor for the treatment of motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's Disease, at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

The presentation highlighted pre-clinical findings and provided update on the ongoing Phase1/2 trials.

The stock rallied 3.92 percent to $18.54 after hours.

EXACT Sciences Gets Protection From Strong Cologuard Volumes

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) reported an 87 percent surge in Q1 revenues to $90.3 million, thanks to a similar percentage increase in Cologuard test volume. The result exceeded the consensus estimate of $86.93 million.

Cologuard is Exact Sciences' FDA-approved and Medicare-covered non-invasive screening test for colon cancer.

The loss per share at 33 cents was narrower than the 37 cents loss estimated by analysts.

The company forecasts 900,00-920,000 Cologuard tests for the full year 2018.

The stock climbed 5.15 percent to $49.

Vertex' Q1 Beats On Strong CF Revenues

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported non-GAAP EPS of 76 cents on non-GAAP revenues of $638.90 million in Q1. The consensus estimates called for bottom-line results of 62 cents per share on revenues of $617.59 million.

The company reiterated its 2018 total cystic fibrosis product revenue guidance of $2.65 billion to $2.80 billion.

Cytokinetics' Sub-Par Results

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) reported below-consensus results for its FQ1.

BioPharmx Gets Facelift From Earnings

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX), which develops OTC health and wellness products, reported a narrower-than-expected loss and higher revenues for its Q4 ended Jan. 31.

The penny stock jumped 11.85 percent to $0.235 in after hours.

Sanofi's (NYSE: SNY) Q1 sales down 8.7 percent year-over-year. The company affirmed its full-year growth guidance and announced a buyback program.

Other Events

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) is scheduled to release Phase 1b/2a abstract for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis candidate MN-166 at the AAN 2018 Annual Meeting

FDA Tidbits

Two FDA directors, namely Dr. Curtis Rosebraugh, who oversees three drug review divisions, and Dr. Donna Gabriel, who is in the charge of gastrointestinal disease drug review committee, are set to retire this week, according to STAT News. These departures will leave three of FDA's 19 drug review divisions without permanent leaders.

