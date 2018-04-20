Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Dates, IPOs And More
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2018 2:00pm   Comments
The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB) is almost flat for the week after adding about 5 percent in the week ended April 13.

Will the following catalytic events lead to a resumption of the rally?

Medical/Healthcare/Biotech Conferences

  • The European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) – April 21-24 in Madrid, Spain.
  • American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2018 Annual Meeting – April 21-27 in Los Angeles.

PDUFA Dates

Saturday, April 28

The FDA is scheduled to announce its verdict on Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK)'s Sucampo unit's sNDA for Lubiprostone, for treating pediatric functional constipation. Following a three-month extension sought by the FDA in January, the new PDUFA date of April 28 was set. Lubiprostone is currently approved to treat opioid-induced constipation.

Adcom Meeting Schedule

FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee is set to meet on April 23 to discuss the NDA for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) combine's baricitinib tablets for treating adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate.

The committee is set to deliberate on efficacy, safety, including the risk of thromboembolic adverse events, dose selection, and overall risk-benefit considerations.

Clinical Trial Outcomes

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) is scheduled to present Phase 3 data for its Eravacycline, which is being tested in a study dubbed IGNITE4 for complicated intraabdominal infections.

Top-line data from the Phase 3 trial released in July 2017 demonstrated non-inferiority of eravacycline to meropenem for the primary efficacy endpoint of clinical response at the test-of-cure visit.

The data presentation is due at the ECCMID on April 22.

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) will release updated Phase 1 data for Toca 511 & Toca FC at the AAN on April 24. Toca 511 & Toca FC is a combo drug of a gene therapy agent and a prodrug being tested in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma, a type of brain tumor.

Argenx NV – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) will present full Phase 2 data for ARGX-113, which is tested for myasthenia gravis, at the AAN on April 24. Top-line data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial released in December showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefit of ARGX-113 over placebo

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) is due to release abstract of the Phase 1b/2a data for MN-166, a treatment candidate for amyotrophic sclerosis, at the AAN on April 27.

Earnings

Tuesday, April 24

  • Eli Lilly
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB)
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)

Wednesday, April 25

  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART)
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO)
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

Thursday, April 26

  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)

Friday, April 27

  • Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY)

IPOs

Taipei-based Taiwan Liposome Company, a developer of lipid-based pharma products, is set to offer 4.7 million shares in an U.S. IPO offering. The company seeks to list its shares on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol TLC.

Quiet Period Expiry

  • Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) – Priced on March 29 (trading at a discount to $5 offer price).
  • Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) – Priced on March 29 (trading at a discount to $12 offer price).
  • Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) – Priced on March 28 (trading at a premium to $16 offer price).

