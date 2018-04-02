Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Switch's Lockup Expires, Spotify Debuts, And More
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 3:35pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning April 2. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Notable Earnings

  • Switch, Inc (NYSE: SWCH) Q4 after hours (BZ NOTE: company delayed release from March 29, citing the Good Friday holiday)

M&A

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5pm (BZ NOTE: Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance on this merger expires Tuesday, April 3; companies will seek an extension if necessary)

Tuesday
Economic

  • U.S. auto sales expected

Notable Earnings

  • The Finish Line, Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) Q4 premarket

IPOs

  • Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT)

Investor Events

  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) analyst/investor day
  • IPO lockup expiration for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc (RYTM)
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) sales conference call 9:15 a.m.

FDA/Biotech

  • Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) has PDUFA date for Keytruda sBLA for Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Wednesday
Economic

  • U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 8:15 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Q4 premarket
  • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Q4 after hours

Investor Events

  • Analyst/Investor days for: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SWX) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) non-deal roadshow with BTIG
  • IPO lockup expiration for Switch

M&A

  • Baker Mills’ $57/share mini-tender offer for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) expires at 5 p.m.

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q4 premarket

Investor Events

  • NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) analyst day

Friday
Economic

  • U.S. unemployment rate 8:30 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

FDA/Biotech

  • Clovis Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) has PDUFA date for Rucaparib sNDA
  • Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) has PDUFA date for EXPAREL sNDA (BZ NOTE: On Feb. 16, FDA AdCom voted to NOT recommend approval)

