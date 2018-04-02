The Week Ahead: Switch's Lockup Expires, Spotify Debuts, And More
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning April 2. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Notable Earnings
- Switch, Inc (NYSE: SWCH) Q4 after hours (BZ NOTE: company delayed release from March 29, citing the Good Friday holiday)
M&A
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5pm (BZ NOTE: Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance on this merger expires Tuesday, April 3; companies will seek an extension if necessary)
Tuesday
Economic
- U.S. auto sales expected
Notable Earnings
- The Finish Line, Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) Q4 premarket
IPOs
- Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT)
Investor Events
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) analyst/investor day
- IPO lockup expiration for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc (RYTM)
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) sales conference call 9:15 a.m.
FDA/Biotech
- Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) has PDUFA date for Keytruda sBLA for Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Wednesday
Economic
- U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 8:15 a.m.
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Q4 premarket
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Q4 after hours
Investor Events
- Analyst/Investor days for: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SWX) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) non-deal roadshow with BTIG
- IPO lockup expiration for Switch
M&A
- Baker Mills’ $57/share mini-tender offer for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) expires at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q4 premarket
Investor Events
- NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) analyst day
Friday
Economic
- U.S. unemployment rate 8:30 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
FDA/Biotech
