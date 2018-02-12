Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead: Earnings, FDA Actions, And Industry Conferences To Watch
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2018 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead: Earnings, FDA Actions, And Industry Conferences To Watch
Related
VIP Gamblers Push Down Macau's December Numbers
Melco Resorts, Nvidia, Tesla, SMH: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 27
Melco lands extension for Studio City development (Seeking Alpha)
Related WYNN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2018
Morgan Stanley: Our Bullish Wynn Resorts Thesis No Longer Applies
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Buys Pool Corp, Moelis, Ansys Inc, Sells NVR ... (GuruFocus)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Feb. 12. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday
Economics

  • Pres. Trump Monday unveiled his plans for a major infrastructure package; Tickers to watch include: IGF, KMI, CX, JEC, USCR, etc)

Conferences

  • BIO CEO & Investor Conference Feb. 12-13
  • Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit Feb. 12-15
  • Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum Feb. 12-14

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Cue Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories 4:30 p.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) Q4 premarket
  • Pepsico, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Q4 premarket
  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Q4 after hours
  • Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) Q4 after hours
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Q4 after hours
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Q4 after hours

Conferences

  • Stifel 2018 Transportation & Logistics Conference Feb. 13-14

Investor Events

  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) analyst lunch with HMNY and MoviePass CEO; BZ NOTE: there has been some unconfirmed speculation this meeting may signal the initiation of a MoviePass IPO process, watch for volatility

Wednesday
Economic

  • U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m. ET
  • EIA U.S. crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
  • SEC 13F deadline for institutional investors

Conferences

  • Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference Feb. 14-16
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conf. Feb. 14-15

Notable Earnings

  • Groupon, Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Q4 premarket
  • Cicso Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q2 after hours
  • TripAdvisor, Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • Biofrontera (BFRA)

FDA/Biotech

  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAG) and Antares Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) PDUFA date for Makena-auto injector sNDA BZ NOTE: this sNDA was initially scheduled for a six-month review, but in June of 2017 it was determined to be subject to a standard 10-month review.

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE)

Investor Events

  • Gartner, Inc (NYSE: IT) Analyst/Investor Day
  • Both The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) holding business update investor calls.

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
  • U.S. Philly Fed Index 8:30 a.m. ET
  • EIA U.S. natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Credit card charge-off data from big banks; watch tickers including: C, DFS, JPM, BAC, AXP, etc

Holidays

  • The seven-day Chinese New Year begins; Watch gold stocks and ETFs, and casino names with Macau exposure; tickers to watch include WYNN, MHM, LVS, MLCO

Notable Earnings

  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Q4 after hours
  • Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Q4 after hours
  • MuleSoft, Inc (NYSE: MULE) Q4 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) FDA AdCom Meeting for EXPAREL

Investor Events

  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Analyst/Investor Day

Friday
Economics

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1pm ET

Conferences

  • New York Toy Fair 2018 Feb. 16-19
  • The Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Blockchain Superconference Feb. 16-18

Notable Earnings

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q4 premarket
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q4 premarket
  • Campbells Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q2 premarket

IPOs

  • Aspen REIT (AJAX)

M&A

  • General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) holding special shareholder meeting for m&a vote

Investor Events

  • Both Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) and Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) holding investor updates from New York Toy Fair 2018 on Feb. 16

Posted-In: Biotech Cryptocurrency News Previews FDA Events Economics Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAG + ATRS)

Attention Biotech Investors: February PDUFA Catalysts Come Calling
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Shutterfly Surges On Earnings Beat; Forterra Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Cascadian Therapeutics Jumps Following Acquisition News; Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
FDA Watchlist: Catalysts To Look Out For This February
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Boeing Beats Q4 Estimates
The Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Likely To Dominate Headlines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MLCO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.