The Week Ahead: Earnings, FDA Actions, And Industry Conferences To Watch
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Feb. 12. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Economics
- Pres. Trump Monday unveiled his plans for a major infrastructure package; Tickers to watch include: IGF, KMI, CX, JEC, USCR, etc)
Conferences
- BIO CEO & Investor Conference Feb. 12-13
- Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit Feb. 12-15
- Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum Feb. 12-14
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- Cue Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories 4:30 p.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) Q4 premarket
- Pepsico, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Q4 premarket
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Q4 after hours
- Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) Q4 after hours
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Q4 after hours
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Q4 after hours
Conferences
- Stifel 2018 Transportation & Logistics Conference Feb. 13-14
Investor Events
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) analyst lunch with HMNY and MoviePass CEO; BZ NOTE: there has been some unconfirmed speculation this meeting may signal the initiation of a MoviePass IPO process, watch for volatility
Wednesday
Economic
- U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m. ET
- EIA U.S. crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
- SEC 13F deadline for institutional investors
Conferences
- Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference Feb. 14-16
- Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conf. Feb. 14-15
Notable Earnings
- Groupon, Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Q4 premarket
- Cicso Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q2 after hours
- TripAdvisor, Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) Q4 after hours
IPOs
- Biofrontera (BFRA)
FDA/Biotech
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAG) and Antares Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) PDUFA date for Makena-auto injector sNDA BZ NOTE: this sNDA was initially scheduled for a six-month review, but in June of 2017 it was determined to be subject to a standard 10-month review.
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
- Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE)
Investor Events
- Gartner, Inc (NYSE: IT) Analyst/Investor Day
- Both The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) holding business update investor calls.
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
- U.S. Philly Fed Index 8:30 a.m. ET
- EIA U.S. natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
- Credit card charge-off data from big banks; watch tickers including: C, DFS, JPM, BAC, AXP, etc
Holidays
- The seven-day Chinese New Year begins; Watch gold stocks and ETFs, and casino names with Macau exposure; tickers to watch include WYNN, MHM, LVS, MLCO
Notable Earnings
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Q4 after hours
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Q4 after hours
- MuleSoft, Inc (NYSE: MULE) Q4 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) FDA AdCom Meeting for EXPAREL
Investor Events
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Analyst/Investor Day
Friday
Economics
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1pm ET
Conferences
- New York Toy Fair 2018 Feb. 16-19
- The Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Blockchain Superconference Feb. 16-18
Notable Earnings
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q4 premarket
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q4 premarket
- Campbells Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q2 premarket
IPOs
- Aspen REIT (AJAX)
M&A
- General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) holding special shareholder meeting for m&a vote
Investor Events
