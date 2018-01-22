Market Overview

The Week Ahead: IPOs, Earnings, And FDA Actions Provide Catalysts
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2018 3:35pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning January 22. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday

Conferences

  • North American International Auto Show Jan. 20 thru Jan. 28

Notable Earnings

  • Haliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q4 premarket
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Q1 after hours
  • Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q4 after hours
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) Q4 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations

  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB)

Tuesday

Economic

  • World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, Jan. 23 thru Jan. 26
  • API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Sixth round of NAFTA negotiations take place in Montreal, Jan. 23 thru Jan. 28 (watch car manufacturers, railroads e.g. F, GM, FCAU, KSU, UNP)

Conferences

  • Blockchain Davos Conference
  • Canaccord Blockchain Investor Day

Notable Earnings

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Q4 premarket
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q4 premarket
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Q4 premarket
  • The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Q2 premarket
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Q4 after hours
  • United Continental Holdings, Inc (NYSE: snnUAL) Q4 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA)

Investor Events

  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) analyst/investor day
  • United Continental analyst/investor day
  • Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) business update call 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday

Notable Earnings

  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q4 premarket
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q4 premarket
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Q4 premarket
  • W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) Q4 premarket
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Q4 after hours
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) releasing prelim Q4 and FY17 results 4:15 p.m. ET; BZ NOTE: On Jan. 16, Ford shares fell after the company issued a disappointing outlook for its FY17 and FY18 income.

IPOs

  • Entera Bio (ENTX)
  • PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

IPO Quiet Period Expiration

  • Casa Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CASA)
  • Newmark Group, Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK)

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Newater Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA)
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)

Investor Events

  • CTI Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shareholder meeting

FDA/Biotech

  • Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) sNDA PDUFA date for Trulance (plecanatide) BZ NOTE: Phase 3 data hit primary endpoints in both doses studied
  • FDA Tobacco Products AdCom Meeting to review Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) iQOS BZ NOTE: Committee comments could effect other tobacco stocks (e.g. BTI MO, etc.)

Thursday

Notable Earnings

  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Q4 premarket
  • Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Q4 premarket
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Q4 premarket
  • Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) Q4 premarket
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Q4 premarket
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Q4 premarket
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q4 premarket
  • Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Q4 premarket
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) Q4 premarket
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) Q4 premarket
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) Q4 after hours
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Q4 after hours
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Q4 after hours

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Q2 after hours

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q1 after hours

IPOs

  • Gates Industrial (GTES)
  • Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)
  • ProLung (LUNG)
  • Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Investor Events

  • Broadsoft, Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) shareholder meeting

Friday

Economic

  • Deadline for President Trump to decide on Sec. 201 Solar Tariffs. BZ NOTE: Higher tariffs could be positive for First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ), negative for SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) and SunRun (NASDAQ: RUN).

Notable Earnings

  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Q4 premarket
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q4 premarket
  • Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q4 premarket

IPOs

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)
  • ARMO Biosciences (ARMO)
  • PlayAGS (AGS)
  • resTORbio (TORC)

FDA/Biotech

  • Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ: AAAP) Lutathera PDUFA date
  • Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) Linhaliq (pulmaquin) PDUFA date BZ NOTE: At Jan. 11 FDA Adcom meeting, Linhaliq received a negative 3-12 vote against recommending for approval

Posted-In: Biotech News Previews Politics FDA IPOs Events Economics Best of Benzinga

