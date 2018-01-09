Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pain Therapeutics Shares Double On Clinical Study Data

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2018 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Pain Therapeutics Shares Double On Clinical Study Data
Related PTIE
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pain Therapeutics Jumps On Clinical Study Data; Big 5 Sporting Goods Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; e.l.f. Beauty Shares Drop
Durect up 11% on Pain Therapeutics' Remoxy-stoked rally (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) soared higher by more than 150 percent Tuesday after the company announced encouraging results from a study involving its late-stage drug candidate, REMOXY.

What You Need To Know

Pain Therapeutics said that REMOXY, a drug candidate intended to be an abuse-deterrent for opioid, achieved positive results. Specifically, study results among non-dependent, recreational opioid users, found that the nasal administration of REMOXY resulted in significantly lower abuse potential versus immediate-release oxycodone. All of the study subjects reported reduced 'Drug Liking' 'Take Drug Again' and 'Drug High' for REMOXY compared to oxycodone IR.

Why It's Important

"We believe these data indicate REMOXY may have limited nasal abuse potential relative to comparator drugs," said Pain CEO Remi Barbier. "We have now successfully completed all studies necessary to resubmit the REMOXY NDA to the FDA, and plan to do so shortly."

What's Next?

Notable biotech expert Adam Feuerstein isn't particularly impressed with the results. Feuerstein Tweeted somewhat sarcastically, "For those asking me to comment on $PTIE and Remoxy — you already know the answer."

Shares traded around $11.20 at time of publication, up 151 percent.

Related Links:

22 Stocks To Watch After President Trump Declares Opioid Epidemic A National Health Emergency

Pain Therapeutics A Pleasure For Investors

Posted-In: Adam Feuerstein RemoxyBiotech News Health Care Top Stories Movers General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTIE)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pain Therapeutics Jumps On Clinical Study Data; Big 5 Sporting Goods Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; e.l.f. Beauty Shares Drop
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Acuity Brands Profit Misses Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PTIE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.