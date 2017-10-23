Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares were up about 117 percent at one point on Monday, wresting the title of the "Biggest Mover" of the session.

The catalyst was an announcement that the company has signed a national distribution agreement with Univar for ContraPest.

ContraPest is an innovative technology that aims at achieving pest control through interfering with the reproductive capabilities of both sexes. In female rodents, the technology induces egg loss, whereas in males it impairs sperm development.

The unique advantage of this technology is that it is non-lethal and is less harmful to the environment.

In addition to distribution, the agreement also provides for Univar selling ContraPest through its network.

"Univar is an excellent sales and distribution partner for SenesTech, with their extensive breadth and depth of coverage, their direct connection with the pest control operators, and their commitment to sustainability. They will immediately provide us with nationwide sales coverage and nine dedicated sales representatives," said Dr. Loretta Mayer, chair, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech.

SenesTech surrendered some intra-day gains, but still closed up 82 percent at $2.92.

