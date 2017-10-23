Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monday's Biggest Mover: SenesTech's Stock Lifted More Than 80%
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2017 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Monday's Biggest Mover: SenesTech's Stock Lifted More Than 80%
Related
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares were up about 117 percent at one point on Monday, wresting the title of the "Biggest Mover" of the session.

The catalyst was an announcement that the company has signed a national distribution agreement with Univar for ContraPest.

ContraPest is an innovative technology that aims at achieving pest control through interfering with the reproductive capabilities of both sexes. In female rodents, the technology induces egg loss, whereas in males it impairs sperm development.

The unique advantage of this technology is that it is non-lethal and is less harmful to the environment.

In addition to distribution, the agreement also provides for Univar selling ContraPest through its network.

"Univar is an excellent sales and distribution partner for SenesTech, with their extensive breadth and depth of coverage, their direct connection with the pest control operators, and their commitment to sustainability. They will immediately provide us with nationwide sales coverage and nine dedicated sales representatives," said Dr. Loretta Mayer, chair, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech.

SenesTech surrendered some intra-day gains, but still closed up 82 percent at $2.92.

Check out Benzinga Pro's Screener page -- where price action like this can be found If you don't have Benzinga Pro, sign up for a trial at pro.benzinga.com, login and click on the Screener widget on the left-hand side of the platform.

Posted-In: News Contracts After-Hours Center Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATOS + AIMT)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Exactech Surges Following Acquisition News; Eldorado Gold Shares Drop
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Petmed Express Climbs On Earnings Beat; DBV Technologies Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: U.S. Markets Mixed; Halliburton Beats Q3 Estimates
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SNES

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.