Vertex's Rocky September Causes Vetr To Urge Sell

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 8:13am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $VRTX to 2-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 15 days ago, to 1 star (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally cautious, with 68 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's downgrade comes as share price in Vertex hit a September low, closing Wednesday's session at $152.72. The stock has experienced a steady downward trend throughout the month after peaking at $163.15, close to its all-time high of $166.11 set last July.

This negative price trend was exacerbated when, on Sept. 11, the company announced it would be shutting down a study it was conducting toward a long-acting Kalydeco to treat cystic fibrosis. However, the pharmaceutical company insists that development of the treatment is still progressing.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Vertex is down at $140.20, which is still well above the average analyst price target of $108.10. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding VRTX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for VRTX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jul 2017Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrBiotech Downgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

