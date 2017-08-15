Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) shares are trading higher by $6.45 at $129.31 in Tuesday's session. The stock has traded higher in nine of its last 11 sessions, with the two outliers being fractional down days. Over that course of time, it has rallied from its Aug. 9 close ($107.98) to $129.31 earlier in Tuesday's session. Going back a bit further, the issue has added $55.00 since it June 6 low ($72.06).

After a higher open, it had brief retreat but found support under Monday's close ($122.86), reaching $122.22 before continuing its move higher. Once it surpassed its former all-time high from Monday ($123.67), the pace of the rally accelerated.

