Kite Pharma: Sky's The Limit
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2017 1:09pm   Comments
Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) shares are trading higher by $6.45 at $129.31 in Tuesday's session. The stock has traded higher in nine of its last 11 sessions, with the two outliers being fractional down days. Over that course of time, it has rallied from its Aug. 9 close ($107.98) to $129.31 earlier in Tuesday's session. Going back a bit further, the issue has added $55.00 since it June 6 low ($72.06).

After a higher open, it had brief retreat but found support under Monday's close ($122.86), reaching $122.22 before continuing its move higher. Once it surpassed its former all-time high from Monday ($123.67), the pace of the rally accelerated.

Posted-In: Biotech News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

