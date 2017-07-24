What You Need To Know About Dow Components Reporting This Week
Ten companies part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average 2 Minute have released their earnings thus far in the reporting season, with nine of them reporting forecast-beating bottom-line results, with Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) being the lone company that underperformed relative to expectations.
Despite the generally positive tone, investors remain concerned about issues such as quality of the earnings beat, revenue performance and the forward guidance.
Here is the list of the Dow components, which are scheduled to report this week:
1. 3M Co
- Company: 3M Co (NYSE: MMM).
- Date of Reporting: Tuesday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $2.54 versus $2.08.
- Revenue Estimate: $7.86 billion versus $7.66 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 18.12 percent.
2. Caterpillar
- Company: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
- Date of Reporting: Tuesday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $1.25 versus $1.09.
- Revenue Estimate: $10.93 billion versus $10.94 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 16.10 percent.
3. McDonald's
- Company: McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).
- Date of Reporting: Tuesday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $1.62 versus $1.45.
- Revenue Estimate: $5.96 billion versus $6.26 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 25.35 percent.
4. United Technologies
- Company: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)
- Date of Reporting: Tuesday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $1.78 versus $1.82.
- Revenue Estimate: $15.24 billion versus $14.87 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 12.47 percent.
5. DuPont
- Company: E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE: DD).
- Date of Reporting: Tuesday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $1.29 versus $1.24.
- Revenue Estimate: $7.29 billion versus $7.06 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 14.97 percent.
6. AT&T
- Company: AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).
- Date of Reporting: Tuesday, after the market close.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $0.74 versus $0.72.
- Revenue Estimate: $39.82 billion versus $40.52 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): (-14.6 percent).
7. Coca-Cola
- Company: The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).
- Date of Reporting: Wednesday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $0.58 versus $0.60.
- Revenue Estimate: $9.65 billion versus $11.52 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 8.32 percent.
8. Boeing
- Company: Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).
- Date of Reporting: Wednesday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $2.31 versus $2.47.
- Revenue Estimate: $23.07 billion versus $24.75 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 36.03 percent.
9. Procter & Gamble
- Company: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).
- Date of Reporting: Thursday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $0.78 versus $0.79.
- Revenue Estimate: $16.02 billion versus $16.1 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 4.98 percent.
10. Verizon
- Company: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).
- Date of Reporting: Thursday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs, Year-ago EPS: $0.96 versus $0.94.
- Revenue Estimate: $29.91 billion versus $30.53 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): (-17.6 percent).
11. Intel
- Company: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).
- Date of Reporting: Thursday, after the market close.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $0.68 versus $0.59.
- Revenue Estimate: $14.41 billion versus $13.53 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): (-4.47 percent).
12. Merck
- Company: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).
- Date of Reporting: Friday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $0.87 versus $0.93.
- Revenue Estimate: $9.74 billion versus $9.84 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): 6.29 percent.
13. Chevron
- Company: Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).
- Date of Reporting: Friday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $0.87 versus $0.35.
- Revenue Estimate: $32.67 billion versus $29.28 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): (-12.3 percent).
14. Exxon Mobil
- Company: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).
- Date of Reporting: Friday, before the market open.
- EPS Estimate vs. Year-ago EPS: $0.84 versus $0.41.
- Revenue Estimate: $61.92 billion versus $57.69 billion.
- Stock Gain/Loss (year to date): (-11.5 percent).
