Grant Cardone's 11 Ideas to 'Improve America' Includes Prohibiting Elected Officials From Trading and 'Flat or Zero Taxes'

In a recent post on X, real estate titan Grant Cardone provided 11 ideas to improve America, including restricting elected officials from investing in stocks and flat or zero taxes.

Here’s Cardone’s full list of ideas:

Flat or Zero tax

Stop Funding Wars

Debts are Not Forgiven

Stop Illegal Immigration

Two Gender Only Society

Schools Stick to Education

Enforce the Laws of the Land

Reverse Big Pharma Immunity

Colleges Responsible for Debt

Incentive Intelligent Immigration

Congress Prohibited from Trading

Here’s the link to his post on X:

@GrantCardone on X

Cardone, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump for the upcoming election, goes after many topics where President Joe Biden has faced scrutiny during his tenure, including illegal immigration, the billions of dollars in student loan forgiveness, and America’s role in funding wars around the globe.

Prohibiting elected officials from trading has been one of the hottest topics across social media in recent years, but the Stocks Act, which was introduced in 2012, has failed to gain any traction.

Another recent post by Cardone supports mandatory drug testing for the upcoming Presidential debate. He notes that major sports, including the UFC, NBA, NFL, and MLB, require drug tests, concluding that “our president should be drug free.”

We will likely hear plenty more from Cardone leading up to and following Thursday’s debate.

Keep Reading:

If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it ?

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." This high-yield real estate fund, offering an 8% yield, makes earning passive income easier than ever.

Image Source: YouTube