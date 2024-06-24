Here's How Much Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Earns In Dividends From Its Investment in Coca-Cola Stock

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRK owns 400 million shares of The Coca-Cola Company KO stock, which is roughly 9.3% of the company. And it's a significant stake for Berkshire, representing approximately 6.5% of its portfolio.

Coca-Cola is one of the world's leading beverage companies and it currently rewards its shareholders with a quarterly dividend of $0.485 per share, equating to an annual dividend of $1.94 per share. Let’s find out how much Berkshire will earn in dividends from its stake.

To determine the total annual dividend income from this investment, we multiply the number of shares by the annual dividend per share:

Total Annual Dividend = Number of Shares x Annual Dividend per Share

So…

Berkshire shares of Coca-Cola: 400,000,000

Apple annual dividend per share: $1.94

Total Annual Dividend = 400,000,000 x 1.94

Result: $776,000,000

Berkshire Hathaway will receive $776 million in dividends from Coca-Cola this year based on its current dividend rate. This equates to $194 million quarterly, or about $2.13 million daily.

The income Berkshire earns from Coca-Cola aligns with Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy, which emphasizes steady, predictable returns – and it's also worth noting that Coca-Cola has raised its annual dividend payment for 62 consecutive years, so Berkshire's annual income will likely grow in the years ahead.

