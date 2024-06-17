Grant Cardone Says These People 'Will Be The Biggest Difference Makers' in the Trump-Biden Rematch

Real estate titan Grant Cardone believes small business owners will be the biggest difference-makers in the election rematch of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this November.

Here's Cardone's post on X:

Cardone highlights rising financial pressures, including a spike in bankruptcies, record-high credit card debt, and increased rent delinquencies. He also points to enforced minimum wage hikes and the high number of individuals hustling for second incomes as indicators of the economic strain.

Despite these challenges, Cardone notes an increase in startups and entrepreneurship. According to Cardone, the collective voice of small business owners will significantly influence the political landscape this election.

In a follow-up post, Cardone says that the economy will be the ultimate determinant of the 2024 election.

“Biden Economics have failed the American people,” Cardone said.

Image Credit: YouTube