1 In 5 Of Recent College Graduates Brought A Parent To Their Job Interview, Why?

A December 2023 survey by Intelligent.com has unveiled a surprising trend among recent college graduates: one in five (19%) employers report that candidates have brought a parent to their job interview. This survey, which included 800 U.S. managers, directors, and executives involved in hiring, sheds light on some intriguing and concerning behaviors of the newest entrants to the workforce.

Almost half of employers have had to fire a recent college graduate, and 58% think recent graduates aren’t ready for the workforce. Because of this, 38% of employers prefer to hire older workers instead of recent graduates.

One in five employers say recent graduates are unprepared for the job interview. One major issue is that 53% of respondents noticed graduates struggle maintaining eye contact during interviews.

Additionally, half of the employers surveyed said that graduates consistently demand unreasonable salaries, while 47% encountered candidates dressed inappropriately for their interviews.

But Gen Z problems don’t stop there. Even in virtual settings, 21% of their candidates refuse to turn on their cameras, suggesting a broader struggle with professional behavior. This unpreparedness and lack of professionalism, whether online or in person, is becoming a bigger worry for employers.

College Grads Can't Manage Their Workload

When it comes to the performance of recent graduates in their perspective roles, employers face several problems:

63% say graduates often can’t handle their workload

61% report that graduates are frequently late to work

59% mention that graduates often miss deadlines and assignments

53% say that graduates are frequently late to meetings

Responding to college graduates’ workplace behaviors and attitudes, most employers said they believe graduates feel entitled, get offended too easily, and are generally unprepared for the workforce. More exactly, they aren’t professional enough (57%), have poor communication skills (52%), and don’t respond well to feedback (55%).

Shifting Expectations

This isn’t the only survey that sheds light on Gen Z’s behavior in the workplace. In a recent survey, 68% of small-business owners said Gen Zers were the "least reliable" among all employees and that 71% most likely have a workplace mental health concern. Also, only 4% of employers said Gen Z was the generation most aligned with their culture.

If employers want to keep their younger employees, they might need to adjust their expectations and training methods. For example, KPMG is providing additional training for Gen Z recruits who need help with skills like teamwork and giving presentations. This means companies might need to invest more time and resources into helping new hires develop the skills they're missing.

Instead of expecting recent grads to be fully prepared from the start, employers may need to offer extra support and guidance to help them succeed.

