Gen Z Job Applicant Rejects 90-Minute Task; CEO Faces Backlash

Every job seeker knows how finding a job can feel like full-time work in itself. The process requires constant attention to detail, endless rounds of stressful interviews, and facing the highs of potential opportunities and the lows of rejections.

Many recently defended a Gen Z job seeker, for rejecting a 90-minute task, after a CEO shared their interaction on X.com.

The CEO, known as M. Stanfield on the social media platform, informed Fortune that such tests are typical when hiring for an investment analyst position (the role the Gen Z applicant applied for), and the interview process was transparent.

They added, "One of the first things discussed in the interview is the steps in the process. I’m hiring an investment analyst. Underwriting potential real estate investments is the bulk of the job. No one was surprised when I sent the test."

Stanfield's follow-up tweet expressed that he would have appreciated a response: "I'm good at this and don’t work for free. Give me $1,000 and I'll break this deal down in amazing detail," adding, "Would have gladly paid and probably hired."

Why All The Backlash

While many criticized the job applicant, others argued that extensive pre-employment tests might exploit job seekers, extracting free labor without guaranteeing employment. This sentiment is echoed by many who have experienced similar scenarios. As one person tweeted, "To be fair, a lot of places are just using applicants for free labor. The job doesn’t exist. The ‘test’ is the only work they need done."

Supporters of the job applicant point out that valuing one’s time and setting boundaries is not a negative trait. As another person added, "Because he values his time? The kid isn’t wrong just because we accepted this type of behavior from the Boomer employers our whole lives."

This incident’s backlash highlights a generational shift in attitudes toward work and the job application process. Gen Z, who have grown up in a digital age with access to abundant information and resources, often value efficiency and transparency. They are also more vocal about their expectations and boundaries, especially regarding unpaid work.

This incident’s discussion also delves into broader job market issues, including the fairness of recruitment practices and the power balance between employers and job seekers. While the CEO’s stance reflects a common practice in the investment industry, it raises questions about how these practices align with modern values and the evolving workplace landscape.

Ultimately, this serves as a reminder of the evolving job market, necessitating changes in the practices and expectations of employers and job seekers. As Gen Z continues to enter the workforce and surpasses boomers this year, their influence will undoubtedly shape the future of work, challenging traditional norms and advocating for a more equitable and respectful job application process.

Conversely, according to a Freedom Economy Index report, many employers have labeled the Gen Z workforce as ‘toxic’ and the ‘least reliable’ among all generations. While 62% said that this generation was most likely to create toxicity and division at work, less than 4% of employers surveyed said Gen Z was the generation that aligned most with their culture.

These differing perspectives highlight significant generational differences. Bridging this huge gap will be important for a more harmonious workplace where neither generation looks at the other with discontent.

