Nvidia Powers Up: AI Revolution Drives $22.6 Billion In Data Center Sales

Data center sales accounted for over $22.6 billion of Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA $26 billion in total revenue — a record for the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker.

"The next industrial revolution has begun — companies and countries are partnering with Nvidia to shift the traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center — AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence," said Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang. "AI will bring significant productivity gains to nearly every industry and help companies be more cost- and energy-efficient while expanding revenue opportunities."

Nvidia's revenue increased by 18% from the fourth quarter of last year and by 262% from a year ago. The company's data center segment grew 427% year-over-year, fueled by what Huang described as "strong and accelerating demand" for its Hopper platform.

In March, Nvidia launched its next-generation Blackwell platform and expects the new chips will further increase revenue in the second quarter.

The broader data center market continues to expand. Between 2017 and 2021, data center-related jobs increased by 20% nationwide to 3.5 million from 2.9 million, outpacing the 2% rise in overall U.S. employment, according to accounting firm PwC. For each direct data center job, another 7.4 ancillary jobs are created.

According to NAIOP, vacancy rates are at historic lows of around 3% as businesses and the public embrace AI. Data creation is rampant even without AI, with about 200 million emails sent and 350,000 posts to X every minute. More than 100,000 hours per minute are spent on Zoom calls globally.

"This level of activity necessitates a substantial supportive infrastructure," Affinius Capital Senior Managing Director of Development Carrington Brown told NAIOP.

Institutional investors looking to boost their bottom line are also getting involved. According to Pat Lynch, managing director of CBRE’s Data Center Solutions group, Equinix and Digital Realty are leaders in the area, followed by private equity-backed companies like Carlyle, KKR, Macquarie, BlackRock, and Blackstone.

About 90% of data center transactions in the first half 2022 involved private equity firms. McKinsey & Co. expects the data center industry to grow from 17 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to about 35 GW by 2030. Data centers are measured in megawatts rather than square feet.

"We are in the most significant data center development boom in the industry's history," said Curt Holcomb, JLL Executive Vice President, to NAIOP. "The industry has seen consistent double-digit compound annual growth rates year after year. This growth is partly due to an imbalance in supply and demand, caused by COVID-induced halts in data center development over months. The introduction of AI has only added to an already robust demand. Hence, we predict that this boom will continue over the next two to three years, despite constraints on the power-delivery side."

