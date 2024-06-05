Here's How Much Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Will Earn in Dividends from Its New Stake in Chubb

by Joey Solitro, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 5, 2024 10:39 AM | 2 min read

Start generating passive income through real estate.

Own a piece of your favorite cities through diversified real estate investments in the country's top markets

*Terms and conditions apply. Visit Nada's website for more details.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRK has recently made a significant investment in Chubb Limited CB, acquiring 25,923,840 shares. Chubb, a leading global insurance company, pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share. Given this substantial stake, Berkshire is poised to receive a considerable amount in dividends.

How to Calculate

To determine the total annual dividend income from this investment, we multiply the number of shares by the annual dividend per share:

Total Annual Dividend = Number of Shares x Annual Dividend per Share

Don't Miss:

Here’s How Much

Berkshire shares of Chubb: 25,923,840

Chubb annual dividend per share: $3.64

Total Annual Dividend = 25,923,840 x 3.64

Result: $94,364,777.60 in dividends annually

Berkshire Hathaway will receive approximately $94.36 million annually in dividends from its investment in Chubb, which does not include reinvesting those dividends. If those dividends were reinvested, the annual dividend income would grow accordingly.

This substantial dividend income aligns with Buffett’s investment philosophy, emphasizing steady, predictable returns. Chubb’s reliable dividend payouts provide a stable income stream, reinforcing the financial robustness of Berkshire Hathaway’s diversified portfolio. Not to mention the fact that Chubb has raised its annual dividend payment for a whopping 31 consecutive years.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: GeneralReal EstateBerkshire HathawayReal Estate AccessWarren Buffett
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!