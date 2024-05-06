Warren Buffett's Coca-Cola Turns Into Possible Value AI Play As It Commits $1.1 Billion To Using Microsoft's AI

Loading... Loading...

The Coca-Cola Company KO recently announced its five-year partnership with Microsoft, aiming to leverage Microsoft's cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Coca-Cola Company committed $1.1 billion towards this partnership, granting them access to Microsoft Cloud and its advanced generative AI capabilities.

"Through our long-term partnership, we have made significant progress to accelerate system-wide AI transformation across The Coca-Cola Company and its network of independent bottlers worldwide," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft. "We are proud to support Coca-Cola as it continues to embrace the era of AI and looks to solutions like Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot for Microsoft 365 to drive innovation across every area of its business."

Integrating AI into its marketing campaigns has proven immensely successful for Coca-Cola.

Previously, the company launched the “Create Real Magic” campaign, challenging creators to craft new advertisements by combining GPT-4 and DALL-E. With opportunities for recognition on New York Billboards, the campaign received over 120,000 submissions from artists across 17 countries, generating 300 million social media impressions.

In line with its AI-driven marketing initiatives, Coca-Cola has introduced “Coke SoundZ,” a musical instrumental app that delivers uplifting sounds of its Zero Sugar soda through AI.

"From the sound of the fizz to the clink of the ice, every noise triggers a sense of anticipation that releases dopamine in our brains," Lewis said in Coke's press release. "We incorporated this science into the AI, seeking to provide sounds that are uplifting and enjoyable."

By leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology, Coca-Cola aims to evoke not only a sensory delight but also an emotional connection with its audience.

"Coke SoundZ' is the perfect example of how people are using AI to create enhanced and personalized fan experiences," said Pratik Thakar, vice president and global head of generative AI at Coke, in a statement. "Coca-Cola Zero Sugar provided us with the musical blueprint, we then found the technology to capture the unique ‘Fizzes' and ‘Clinks' and created an instrument that allows people to create completely unique harmonies intended to spark joy in every note."

The Coke SoundZ app can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play.

By expanding on its previous $250 million partnership with Microsoft, Coca-Cola is positioning itself to further revolutionize the beverage industry with innovative AI-driven solutions.

