Stord Acquires ProPack Logistics, Expands North American Footprint

Fulfillment provider Stord announced recently it has acquired ProPack Logistics to strengthen its temperature-controlled and last-mile shipping services to its omnichannel brands. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"ProPack's 30 years of experience bolsters our own, making Stord a clear front-runner for any brand requiring the added complexity of temperature-controlled storage and transportation" co-founder and CEO Sean Henry told FreightWaves.

"Stord is already an emerging leader in fulfilling nutritional products with clients like Athletic Greens, Legion Athletics and Seed Health. We are also a leading logistics partner for many health and beauty clients with similar temperature-controlled needs."

Another important piece of the acquisition is expanding into the markets that ProPack services across the United States and Canada.

Stord currently has fulfillment centers in its headquarters, Atlanta; North Haven, Connecticut; Dallas; and Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.

This purchase establishes the company in Seattle, Salt Lake City and Nashville, Tennessee. It also includes two Canadian locations in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Mississauga, Ontario.

According to Stord, this purchase now has the company operating in 1.6 million square feet of fulfillment centers and projected to send out over 25 million direct-to-consumer and business-to-business orders with its new assets.

"The strategic locations ProPack adds to Stord's existing network allow us to offer brands the geographic footprint they need, with Stord's robust order management system and warehouse management system, to achieve speed, efficiency, scalability and real cost savings" said Henry.

In October, Stord launched a vendor delivery consolidation program to support small merchants looking to earn a spot on the shelves of big retailers. Stord will pick up at these small enterprises and use its data to consolidate freight for inbound loads going to the same warehouses.

The company also began offering customers an order management system called Stord One Commerce last May. It includes solutions for order routing, multichannel inventory and last-mile optimization.

"E-commerce and omnichannel retail continue to evolve at an accelerated pace as consumer demands have incorporated habits from digital-only experiences during COVID into the broader retail environment. This has forced brands to embrace additional channels, geographies, and unique pre- and post-purchase experiences to meet consumers where they are and provide a world-class experience. … Stord is positioned to solve each of these challenges for brands, and do so in a way that allows them to sell more, save money and reduce headaches" Henry explained.

The post Stord acquires ProPack Logistics, expands North American footprint appeared first on FreightWaves.