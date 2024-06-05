This Is The Platform Nancy Pelosi Used To Make Her Private Investment In Databricks

by Joey Solitro, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 5, 2024 10:41 AM | 2 min read

Nancy Pelosi disclosed a private investment in Databricks in March, which is described in the filing as “a San Francisco engineering and analytic software company based on AI technology.”

While Nancy Pelosi has an impressive track record in the stock market, retail investors can’t follow her on this one since it was a private investment through Forge Investments, LLC, which means she used Forge Global FRGE, “a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants.”

With Forge, accredited investors can buy and sell shares in “Pre-IPO companies,” which are startups that have not yet come public. To be accredited, you need to have income over $200,000 for the past two years or have a net worth of at least $1 million, not counting your primary residence. If you qualify, then you could follow Pelosi on this trade by participating in Forge’s next offering in Databricks, if that happens, but the valuation could be different since specifics on her investment were not provided.

