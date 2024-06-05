This Is The Platform Nancy Pelosi Used To Make Her Private Investment In Databricks

Nancy Pelosi disclosed a private investment in Databricks in March, which is described in the filing as “a San Francisco engineering and analytic software company based on AI technology.”

While Nancy Pelosi has an impressive track record in the stock market, retail investors can’t follow her on this one since it was a private investment through Forge Investments, LLC, which means she used Forge Global FRGE, “a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants.”

With Forge, accredited investors can buy and sell shares in “Pre-IPO companies,” which are startups that have not yet come public. To be accredited, you need to have income over $200,000 for the past two years or have a net worth of at least $1 million, not counting your primary residence. If you qualify, then you could follow Pelosi on this trade by participating in Forge’s next offering in Databricks, if that happens, but the valuation could be different since specifics on her investment were not provided.

If you’re interested in investing in startups like Nancy Pelosi, you can do it today, whether you’re accredited or not – you can browse startup offerings here.

You can also get started in real estate investing without accreditation using real estate crowdfunding platforms like Arrived Homes, which is backed by Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi. Arrived Homes allows individuals to easily invest in real estate by purchasing shares of rental properties. Investors on the platform earn passive income through the rental revenue while waiting for the properties they invest in to appreciate in value over time.

