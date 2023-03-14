Reddit's Website And App Are Down, Outages Appear Related To Problems At AWS: What's Going On?

Tuesday afternoon, Reddit’s website and app stopped working. According to Downdetector, a site that tracks website outages, reported that Reddit, along with a number of other sites also crashed.

What’s Causing The Crash? Since 2009, much of Reddit’s infrastructure is run through Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon.com Inc AMZN runs AWS and services thousands of sites and apps.

According to Downdetector, multiple high-traffic sites such as Expedia Group Inc's EXPE travel site Expedia, Meta Platform Inc's META Facebook, Block Inc's SQ Cashapp, and online gaming site Runescape are also effected, so it’s safe to assume that there is an issue with AWS or another large web service provider.

On Downdector’s site, it says, “User reports indicate possible problems at Amazon Web Services.” Downdector relies on user reports, and reports incidents when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the baseline.

Benzinga tested Reddit’s website and app, and neither were working properly.

When Will Reddit Be Back? Typically, outages at big sites like Facebook and Twitter are resolved quickly. But, depending on the specific issue at AWS, it could take longer to get the servers back up and running.

