Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To A Fight; Winner Gets Ukraine

Elon Musk, the CEO and Founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, is known for tweeting outlandish things. But Musk’s tweet from this morning may take the cake for his craziest Tweet yet.

Musk challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” fight. Musk used the Russian spelling of Putin’s name and Ukraine in the tweet. It’s unclear the exact parameters for the combat, would it be a hand-to-hand or an old-fashioned Western duel with revolvers?

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

The tweet is strange and funny, but let’s seriously consider the proposition for a second. Does Elon Musk have the authority to fight for Ukraine? Would Tesla shareholders want Musk fighting against Putin, who is nearly 70 years old, but also a former KBG agent with some potential tricks up his sleeve?

For now, let’s just add this to the archives of Elon Musk’s craziest tweets, and hope the future of countries aren’t dependent on a billionaire fighting in a “single combat” match.

Photo: Courtesy of Antonio Marin Segovia & Thomas Hawk on Flickr