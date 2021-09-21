Why Are Mortgage Rates Ticking Down While Refi Rates Stay Level?

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

On Tuesday, mortgage rates have dropped slightly for home purchases, while those for refinancing have remained largely unchanged.

As rates shift, you can lock in a rate with your current mortgage broker, especially as investors wait for the Fed to raise rates. At the same time, certain mortgage products will increase or decrease based on demand.

Current mortgage refinance rates for September 21, 2021

The Fed inches ever-closer to releasing its predictions for interest rate hikes for the next 3 years. Some mortgage companies might raise their rates prematurely, but average rates have remained unchanged.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, unchanged from yesterday

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, unchanged overnight

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged since Monday

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, steady since yesterday

Current mortgage rates for September 21, 2021

Unlike today’s refinance rates, home purchase rates are ticking down slightly.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down ↓ from 2.875% yesterday

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, unchanged since Monday

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, down ↓ from 2.125% yesterday

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged overnight

Remember that interest rates could increase at any time if the Federal Reserve believes the U.S. economy has recovered. Even so, the market could shift unexpectedly as investors wonder when interest rates will rise.

How to qualify for a lower mortgage rate

Many factors influence the mortgage rate and terms a lender may offer you. The factors lenders will consider include:

Your credit scores and credit history

How much you want to borrow

The repayment term you’re seeking

How much downpayment you have

Your income

Other factors

Fortunately, you can take steps to make yourself as appealing as possible to potential lenders — and score the best mortgage rate available to you:

Pay off debt. Reducing other debts before you apply for a mortgage can help improve your credit score by reducing your debt-to-income ratio. It can also help ensure you’ll have enough disposable income to be able to make your monthly mortgage payment. Go for a shorter term. Ten-year and 15-year mortgages tend to have the lowest interest rates. That’s because the shorter term means less risk for lenders. If you’re able to swing a higher monthly payment, a shorter term could mean a lower interest rate and big interest savings for you over the life of the loan. Put as much down as you can. Lenders — and many sellers — like to see a down payment of at least 20% (more if you’re able). A bigger down payment could help you get a lower rate, set you apart from other buyers, and help you avoid costly private mortgage insurance (PMI). Check out first-time homebuyer programs. There are federal and state programs that help first-timers with down payments, closing costs, lower interest and more. Some even offer grants. Maintain your income . Try to avoid changing or quitting jobs before you apply for a mortgage. Consider mortgage points. Mortgage points are a closing cost that you pay to the lender up front in exchange for a lower interest rate. While the points may feel like a big hit at first, a lower interest rate could add up to big interest savings over the life of a mortgage.

Mortgage interest rates forecast

Mortgage rates are closely tied to the federal funds rate — the interest rate banks charge each other when borrowing or lending their excess reserves overnight. The Federal Reserve sets a target rate for banks to follow.

When the economy isn’t great, the Fed may lower rates, and mortgage rates usually fall too, since it becomes cheaper for lenders to make loans. When the economy improves, the Fed may raise rates to try to contain inflation — and mortgage rates could climb.

While no one can exactly forecast how mortgage rates will behave, that federal funds rate and inflation are among several key indicators that experts can consider when making predictions. Researchers at the Mortgage Bankers Association, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae all predict — to varying degrees — that mortgage rates will rise throughout 2021.

But keep in mind that average rates are no guarantee of the rate you might qualify for when applying for a mortgage. Your credit score, down payment amount, income and many other factors will also come into play.

What causes mortgage rates to fluctuate?

Understanding interest rates can help you make wise decisions. Factors affecting mortgage rates include: