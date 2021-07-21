This Industry Spends the MOST on Marketing Post-Pandemic

By: Shrey Devulapalli

Unless you lived under a rock for the past year, you have clearly experienced the online shift of several aspects of your life: education, shopping, entertainment, etc. These facets of life essentially tie into business as well - and how do businesses get in touch with other businesses and consumers? Marketing. As soon as life went online, so did business and marketing, but some industries were more ready than others. Some businesses had to adapt to these pandemic trends as their income depended on it.

In our latest edition of Benzinga Reports, we analyze how marketing efforts vary from small businesses to public companies in each industry by finding the difference and average in marketing spend. Among all industries, from consumer packaged goods to transportation, the average marketing spend is 9.29% of revenue for small businesses - makes sense as small businesses don’t rake in the profit that public companies do. However, contrary to popular belief, the average is 12% for public companies, which is just over a 2% difference in marketing spend. Trust me, though, this doesn’t speak for all industries… one industry has a whopping 13% difference in marketing spend between public companies and small businesses. Technology? Or mining? Maybe consulting?

The industry that contains this 13% difference also has the greatest average marketing spend between small, mid, and large companies of 17%. Drumroll please… The consumer packaged goods industry has not only the largest average marketing spend but also the greatest difference of marketing spend between small and large businesses. Though most people would think the CPG industry falls solely under the B2C economic sector hence the “consumer” part of the title, a majority of the transactions actually are business-to-business transactions, necessitating a broader sense of marketing efforts.

To dive deeper into this data for a wider array of industries, check out our last data study - Benzinga Reports: Marketing Statistics for Small Businesses