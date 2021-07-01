BNSF Clears Sites In Texas And Montana For Industrial Development

BNSF is seeking companies interested in developing on two industrial sites in Texas and Montana, both of which are adjacent to the railroad.

The Somerville, Texas, site features 103 acres that don't have any zoning requirements or restrictions. It is east of State Highway 36 and located 20 miles outside of Bryan-College Station in eastern Texas.

The Fort Peck Tribal Industrial Park in Poplar, Montana, consists of 45 acres zoned for heavy industrial use. The site is north of U.S. Highway 2 and outside city limits of the Fort Peck Reservation in Roosevelt County.

These two new sites bring a total of three certified sites in Texas and four in Montana. Certified sites are those that undergo a thorough analysis that includes an evaluation of environmental and geotechnical standards, available utilities, site availability and existing and projected infrastructure, BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) said.

By building on a certified site, businesses can save between six and nine months of construction because of the analysis already performed on the site, the railroad said.

Among the other areas hosting at least one of BNSF's 29 certified sites are Arizona, California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. There is also one site in Northgate, Saskatchewan, near the North Dakota border.

