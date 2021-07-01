The Daily Dash: Fast-Tracking Through Weigh Stations?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we look at a new software package from Drivewyze, a new partnership for Transfix, highlights from FreightWaves' latest summit and more.

The High Five

1. Drivewyze, known primarily for its weigh station bypass software, is rolling out a new product offering a quicker inspection if a truck gets pulled over into the on-road facility. The product has been dubbed E-inspection. John Kingston with more

2. Mullen Group has acquired Chicago-area 3PL QuadExpress for $40 million in a deal that gives one of Canada's largest trucking and logistics companies its first U.S.-based operation. Mullen bought QuadExpress from Wisconsin-based commercial printing company Quad. Nate Tabak's report

3. Christian Lee, the newly appointed CFO of Transfix, says it's important to build a resilient environment not only for shippers but for carrier partners as well. Transfix, a transportation solutions provider, backed this up with its announcement that it is partnering with carrier payment platform TriumphPay. Grace Sharkey's story

4. Headless commerce company Shogun has raised $67.5 million in a Series C funding round led by Insight Partners. Existing investors Initialized Capital, Accel and VMG Partners also participated. The new funding round brings total funding in the startup to $114.5 million. Brian Straight's Modern Shipper story

5. Last Mile Delivery and Triton Transportation stopped hauling packages for Amazon last week, and the attorney representing both companies told Modern Shipper that litigation against Amazon is being considered for breach of good faith and fair dealing and interference with economic relations. Brian Straight with more

Five more to check out: Logistics Tech Summit

Image Sourced from Pixabay