7 Types of Background Checks Employers Need to Screen Candidates

As an employer, it is your responsibility to thoroughly screen your candidates to protect your company, your existing employees, and yourself. Even though you may delegate this task to someone else (your HR team, for instance), you should be aware of how your candidates are being screened. You should focus on certain types of background checks, which we will be discussing in the text below. Keep in mind that you will need to inform the candidate before conducting these checks.

Criminal Record Checks

Depending on the type of job that the applicant is applying for, a criminal record check may be mandatory. This is typically the case if the position involves working with vulnerable individuals, such as children, people who are ill, or the elderly. These types of checks occur to ensure the safety of everyone the individual comes in contact with. For a typical criminal record check, the following areas get investigated:

Sex offender registries

Terrorist watch lists

National, state, and county crime databases

Federal criminal records

If you are in the position to do so, you may decide to overlook the applicant’s criminal history, depending on what the charge was. For instance, you may find out that the applicant has a history of petty theft from when they were young. You could ask them about it, and if they are honest and give a satisfactory answer, you may still benefit from offering them the job.

Credit Reports

This type of background check is not always used, but it can find out if an individual is suffering financially or has a history of bad credit. You can obtain these reports through credit agencies such as Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. Certain information will appear on their credit check for the previous seven years, while bankruptcy filings will appear from up to ten years ago.

These reports are useful when the position relates to handling money or financial management. If the individual has a history of paying bills late or declaring bankruptcy, they are not likely to be well-suited to a position where they advise other people how to manage their money.

Verifying Education

Accurate education history is simple enough to add to a resume. Unfortunately, some people attempt to creatively enhance their education in hopes that they will get selected for a job that they are not qualified for.

If you find that your candidate has lied about where they attended school, or what their credentials are, that is not a good sign for them. They have shown that they will be dishonest to get something they want, which may reflect itself in any future work that they do for you. With this in mind, you may ask them about the deception, and they may have a reasonable explanation. It is up to you whether you are willing to overlook their attempted deceit.

Verifying Past Employment

Similar to education, when you conduct a background check, you will want to verify the applicant’s history of employment. This is partly to ensure that they are not lying to you and also to verify they have the qualifications and experience to handle the new position. Many people will inflate their old position title and claim to have had more advanced responsibilities than they performed. This can cause problems if you assign them tasks that you believe they are capable of handling.

In addition to verifying past positions and responsibilities, you should also check the dates of employment to see if they match up with the applicant’s resume. This is a way to identify any gaps in employment that they are trying to hide. An applicant should be straight-up and honest with an employer about why they had gaps in their employment, and offer a general explanation of what they were doing during that time.

Verifying Identity

In this day and age, it is fairly common to find out that someone has been going by a false identity. Identity theft is a serious offense, but some people get away with the crime for many years. You can check your candidate’s identity to make sure that they are who they say they are.

There are many third-party services that you can use to perform this task. These services will delve through the past to verify the person’s name, social security number, day of birth, and address. This will give you peace of mind knowing that you are hiring someone under their actual name and not under false pretenses.

Reference Checks

A reference check is a way for you to verify personality traits about your prospective employee. Most job applicants include a place for a candidate to provide between one and three references, preferably past employers or co-workers.

While conducting a reference check, you do not need to focus as much on the facts of the job, as you already covered that during the employment verification process. Instead, try figuring out how the employee works in a team environment, and if you can rely on them. This is a good chance to ask about their punctuality, people skills, communication ability, adaptability, and leadership capabilities.

Social Media Presence

A simple, yet effective method of background checking involves researching the candidate’s social media presence. This is a good way to find out if the applicant is someone who you want working at your company. For instance, you may browse through their Facebook profile and find that they make frequent hateful posts. This could be an indication that the person has a short temper. Or you may discover that they indulge in illegal substances, which is also a red flag.

Do not forget to check their LinkedIn profile as well. This is another easy way to verify the information that they have provided on their resumes or while chatting with you. You can check through their skill endorsements to see if they may fit better in a different position at your company.