Current Mortgage And Refinance Rates Are Largely Flat For The Week Beginning June 28, 2021

Since last week, mortgage rates have remained largely flat for both home purchases and refinancing.

If you’re thinking about refinancing an existing home or buying a new property, check out how rates are looking this week so you can start the mortgage process before rates rise once again.

Current mortgage refinance rates for June 28, 2021

This week’s mortgage refinance rates saw a slight spike, but remained largely unchanged since last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up 0.125% from last week

2.875%, up 0.125% from last week 20-year fixed refinance rates: Unchanged at 2.750% since last week

Unchanged at 2.750% since last week 15-year fixed refinance rates: Flat at 2.125% from last week

Flat at 2.125% from last week 10-year fixed refinance rates: Flat at 2.125% since last week

The Federal Reserve did not raise rates at a meeting over a week ago, and rates are slightly fluctuating due to perceived supply and demand across the country. However, rates will surely rise in the near future as the economy reopens.

Current mortgage rates for June 28, 2021

Like today’s refinance rates, current mortgage rates are largely unchanged with a slight spike since last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged from last week

2.750%, unchanged from last week 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, also unchanged from last week

2.750%, also unchanged from last week 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, flat from last week

2.125%, flat from last week 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, slightly up from 2.000% last week.

Mortgage rates have not changed due in large part to no rate hikes from the Fed. These rates look to hold until real estate inventory dries up further, causing rates to naturally rise. Rates may also rise as the Fed changes rates to stave off inflation.

Mortgage interest rates forecast

Mortgage rates are closely tied to the federal funds rate — the interest rate banks charge each other when borrowing or lending their excess reserves overnight. The Federal Reserve sets a target rate for banks to follow.

When the economy isn’t great, the Fed may lower rates, and mortgage rates usually fall too, since it becomes cheaper for lenders to make loans. When the economy improves, the Fed may raise rates to try to contain inflation — and mortgage rates could climb.

While no one can exactly forecast how mortgage rates will behave, that federal funds rate and inflation are among several key indicators that experts can consider when making predictions. Researchers at the Mortgage Bankers Association, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae all predict — to varying degrees — that mortgage rates will rise throughout 2021.

But keep in mind that average rates are no guarantee of the rate you might qualify for when applying for a mortgage. Your credit score, down payment amount, income and many other factors will also come into play.

What causes mortgage rates to fluctuate?

Inflation - lowers purchasing power, thus requiring more money to buy goods

Economic conditions - ex. the COVID-19 pandemic. When the economy is bad, mortgage rates are low.

The Federal Reserve - sets the rate at which lenders can borrow from each other.

Origination cost - the cost of the steps lenders take to process a loan, including running a credit check, underwriting, etc.

Your own financial/credit history - a lower DTI ratio, the lower your interest rates will be, because it’s less of a risk to the financial lender

How to qualify for a lower mortgage rate

Many factors influence the mortgage rate and terms a lender may offer you. The factors lenders will consider include:

Your credit scores and credit history

How much you want to borrow

The repayment term you’re seeking

How much downpayment you have

Your income

Other factors

