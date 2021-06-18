Watch Benzinga Test Drive The 2021 McLaren 720S
Several Benzinga staffers recently got a chance to test drive the 2021 McLaren 720S around the streets of Detroit. The car has a maximum speed of 212mph and goes 0-60mph in under three seconds.
Needless to say, it was a head-turner. Watch the full video below.
In the market for car insurance? Check out our page of the best car insurance providers.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: McLaren mclaren 720sGeneral Best of Benzinga