How Gabi Can Help You Find The Best Home And Auto Insurance Bundle

Just as when shopping for individual policies, finding the best home and auto insurance bundle requires getting quotes from multiple providers and comparing your options. Instead of going to a ton of different sites and filling out forms to get individual quotes, you can streamline the process by using a comparison site like Gabi. With Gabi, you’ll get free quotes from over 40 insurers and then purchase a bundled policy right through the website. Here’s how you can find the best home and auto insurance bundle on Gabi in 3 steps:

1. Have Gabi Review Your Existing Insurance Policy

One of the first things Gabi will do after you create an account on their site is prompt you to connect it to your existing insurance account. By logging into your insurance account on the Gabi website, uploading a PDF of your policy information, or manually entering in those details, Gabi will review your policy in real time to see the coverage you have and the premiums you’re paying for that coverage.

Gabi will use your coverage information to see if they can find better rates for the same coverage you already have through their partnerships with over 40 leading insurance carriers, such as Progressive, Travelers, and Nationwide.

2. Choose Your Bundle

Once Gabi has reviewed your coverage and compared it to the rates they can find among their partners, you’ll be presented with multiple options for bundled home and auto coverage. Gabi will automatically bundle home and auto policies together to provide you with the most savings.

While bundling auto and home insurance through the same carrier will often provide the best rates through the bundling discounts they provide, that isn’t always the case! In some cases, Gabi will find you even better rates by bundling home and auto policies through two separate carriers to bring you the most savings for the coverage you need.

3. Purchase Your New Bundled Policy and Cancel Your Old One

Once you’ve selected the bundle you’d like to purchase, Gabi will ask you to verify a few pieces of information about the vehicles and home that will be covered in your new policy. From there, they will verify all of the information and come back to you with a verified quote that you can purchase! Gabi will work with you to set an effective date, and set up the payments so that you can pay annually, monthly, or through your escrow for home insurance.

Once you’ve purchased your new policy with Gabi, they’ll help you cancel your old policies too, which is a process that can be a real headache when switching insurance companies. And once you’re a Gabi customer, Gabi will automatically help you find even better rates down the road if your new policy increases on your renewal date.