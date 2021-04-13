If You Invested $1,000 In Verizon 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Verizon (NYSE: VZ) ten years ago? Verizon is one of the world's leading communication technology corporations.

They provide customers and corporations with communications, information, and entertainment products. Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group are their most well-known segments. They also provide wireless and wireline networking services across many different countries.

Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020 and is marking its 20th year as one of the world's leading technology suppliers. Verizon Wireless is the brand name for the company's wireless services, which are available on all wireless networks in the United States. They offer wireless and wireline connectivity, video and data services, corporate communication technology, surveillance, and managed web services.

Verizon Communications Inc. is a telecommunications conglomerate and a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. They were incorporated in Delaware and have its headquarters at 1095 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. With over 150 million broadband subscribers as of April 2019, Verizon Wireless is the second-largest wireless telephone service provider in the United States.

If you'd invested 1,000 in Verizon Communications Inc on April 13, 2011, today the investment would be worth $2,400.77. Your investment would have gone up with an annual rate of return of 9.13% and a total increase of 140.08%. Your total profit from this investment 10 years later would have been $1,400.77.

In 2021, Verizon expects its cellular service and other sales to rise by at least 2%. Affordable wireless services are expected to be the company's main revenue generator in the coming years. If Verizon can build upon this momentum their stock will continue to be an enticing investment on the market.