How the Energy Efficiency Market is Helping Reduce Carbon Emissions

Thermal Energy International Inc. was one of the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference sponsors on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

To prevent carbon footprint and save energy, behavior-changing suggestions are important, but they are not the approaches that create the greatest impact. While these changes are assertive, they won't produce definite energy or cost savings in the long run. In fact, more than 50% of the world's energy is lost due to inefficiency.

Scientists estimate that limiting warming to 1.5°C would reduce the odds of initiating the most dangerous and irreversible effects of climate change. According to the recent McKinsey & Company report on Global Energy Perspective 2021, despite shifts, global greenhouse gas emissions will decline by only around 25% by 2050, implying a 3.5°C pathway. Thus, moving to the 1.5°C pathway requires stronger ambitions and accelerated implementation at a global scale.

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG), a global supplier of proprietary and proven energy efficiency and emission reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors, understands the importance of approaching correctly the reduction of carbon emissions — renewables are not enough, and that implementing energy efficiency is a must in today's world. This is what you need to know.

What is Energy Efficiency?

Energy efficiency can be summarized as using less energy to fulfill the same task to avoid energy waste. In fact, it is the fastest, quickest, cheapest, and most significant way to reduce carbon emissions — much more significant and much less expensive than renewables.

Based on a study of estimated U.S energy consumption in 2019, from all the sources of energy used, 67.5% becomes rejected energy, which is energy that is lost due to inefficiency. That is why the opportunity of energy efficiency is much greater than any single fuel source.

The impact at the end results in the reduction of emissions, saving money, increasing profitability, incrementing competitive advantages, and being a part of a global market that is valued at more than $250 billion.

Thermal Energy International Approach to a Greener Future

Thermal Energy International has a growing portfolio of proprietary products focused on industrial thermal energy efficiency. The company designs, engineers, and delivers projects and products that improve customer profitability and sustainability. Its principle is simple — reduce customers' fuel use by recovering or reducing waste heat that would otherwise be lost to the atmosphere.

So far Thermal Energy International has implemented over 100 successful projects for leading major multinational customers across multiple sectors with 80% of their business in essential non-cyclical sectors like food and beverage, hospitals, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The company has helped its clients save over $434 million in energy costs and reduced carbon emission by 4.6 million tonnes.

Recent projects have included a diverse range of sectors such as food products, tissue manufacturing, dairy, and brewery, among others.

Corporate Highlights

Thermal Energy International has been steadily growing and has a presence in 7 countries and is focusing on North American and European markets. The company strategy is to leverage an existing high-quality customer base and increase its portfolio of products. It aims to grow organically and through accretive acquisitions. These are a few recent corporate highlights: