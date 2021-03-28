'SNL' Takes On NFTs

"Saturday Night Live" covered the NFT phenomenon last night in a skit with rapper Jack Harlow.

Harlow joined cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd in taking turns explaining NFTs to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, played by Kate McKinnon, as she spoke to an economics class.

They explain what non-fungible tokens are and were pretty spot-on about it:

Photo: Screenshot of "Saturday Night" Live skit as shown on YouTube.