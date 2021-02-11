Love on Your Pet with Lemonade this Valentine's Day

Your pet gives you daily valentines in the shape of sloppy kisses, rubs against your leg and fuzzy nuzzles every time you come home.

It's time to return the favor.

Last year, people spent $1.7 billion on their pets, according to the National Retail Federation. $1.7 billion! To put that in perspective, gifts as a whole totaled $27.4 billion, up 32 percent from 2019's record $20.7 billion.

Folks spent $196.31 on flowers, chocolates and other gifts for their humans last year on Valentine's Day, and pets factored into the mix as well.

Don't leave your pet out of this love fest!

Ideas for Pet Valentines

The truth is, your pet probably only wants another scratch. But here's how you can up the ante this Valentine's Day.

Idea 1: Give your pet a yummy snack.

Obviously, your furry friend needs the right kind of snack (not Reese's Peanut Butter Cups), but don't think your options are limited. You can find a pet bakery just about anywhere and they even cater to your pet's dietary needs. Or, keep it on the less expensive side and order from Chewy or another online store if you want to steer clear of the crowds.

Idea 2: Pick out a new (safe) toy.

Let your pet tag along on your next trip to Petco. Fido or Scooby might want to choose the perfect toy all by himself.

Idea 3: Buy a new collar or leash.

Does your cat look like a queen with her rhinestone-studded collar, even though it's missing a few dozen shiny diamonds? Does your dog go absolutely crazy for his mud-splattered leash?

If it's probably time for a new collar or leash, pick out a perfect option for your furry friend and one that will showcase how much you love your fur pal.

Idea 4: Pet bed. 'Nuff said.

Don't let your fur friend spend even one more minute on the hard floor. It's really important to take care of your pal's joints, especially in the case of older pets.

Dogs in particular may face arthritis, hip dysplasia and other joint issues as they age. A good dog bed might cushion your dog's painful areas and could help with age-related health problems.

Idea 5: Don't forget the toothbrush!

Did you know that tooth decay can affect your dog's heart? Working up to brushing daily is ideal. Even brushing with a quality toothbrush three days a week can make a difference. Excessive plaque buildup puts your dog at risk for bad breath, gum disease and tooth decay and can even cause painful infections.

What about cats? Oh, yes, brushing your cat's teeth reduces dental plaque and tartar formation, promotes healthy gums and reduces bad breath.

Idea 6: Go for a walk or a purry scratch in the sunshine.

Think your dog would love a romp at the dog park? Even if it's chilly outside, take him! If your cat enjoys chasing his dangling feather around his scratching post, encourage him with some good old fashioned exercise.

Idea 7: Get Lemonade.

No, not lemons and sugar for your pet. Get pet insurance to protect your pet so you can always afford to cover your dog or cat, no matter what type of injury befalls her.

Get Lemonade: Step by Step

Time to take a sip of Lemonade. Here's how you can protect your pet.

Step 1: Download the Lemonade app.

Simple enough, huh?

Step 2: Follow the (very fun) prompts.

Indicate whether you already have insurance with Lemonade. Next, you'll go to a screen that says, "I'll get you an awesome price in minutes. Ready to go?"

You put your name in and your pet's and indicate whether you own a dog or a cat. You add in your street address, city and state. Add in your pet's gender, age and breed and whether your pet has had medical issues or whether your pet has been healthy in the past or is currently healthy. Add in whether you have other cats or dogs in your household, add in your own birthdate and email address and check your email for a Lemonade quote.

Step 3: Choose the right pet insurance plan.

Just like your family's health insurance, you'll want to make sure you're picking the right policy for both your personal and financial needs.

Choosing the right pet plan means a price that works for you. Lemonade's monthly premiums start at just $10 cover the costs of diagnostics, procedures, and medication for accidents. You can add Lemonade's Preventative and Wellness package to help keep your pet healthy. It covers the costs of a lot of stuff you're probably already paying for, and gives you access to their live medical chat. They have another package that includes visit fees and physical therapy treatments too.

Unlike other companies, you can perfectly tailor your pet's policy so you can get them everything they need without paying for things you won't use.

Talk about a sweet deal!

Shower Your Pet with Lemonade this Valentine's Day

Your fur baby remains an important member of your family, and if you're going to spend money on your boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse or kids, you can't forget Flossie!

What's another $10 a month? You can't put a price tag on the love your pet gives you this Valentine's Day and every day. Get Lemonade and your pet will thank you with a sloppy kiss.