Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

White Paper: 2020 Q4 Carrier Outlook Report
FreightWaves  
November 11, 2020 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
White Paper: 2020 Q4 Carrier Outlook Report

This Carrier Outlook Report — presented in partnership with SkyBitz, DDC FPO, and Transflo — is the fourth installment of a quarterly publication. This report provides a look back at 2020 and a forecast for the remainder of the year. Carrier survey results and SONAR data are included.

Featured insights include:

  • Year-to-Date 2020 Review of Truck Capacity (Supply)
  • Year-to-Date 2020 Review of Load Volumes (Demand)
  • Year-to-Date 2020 Review of Trucking Rates
  • Trucking Forecast for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
  • FreightWaves' Carrier Survey Takeaways

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carrier Outlook Report Freight SONARGeneral