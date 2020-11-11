White Paper: 2020 Q4 Carrier Outlook Report
This Carrier Outlook Report — presented in partnership with SkyBitz, DDC FPO, and Transflo — is the fourth installment of a quarterly publication. This report provides a look back at 2020 and a forecast for the remainder of the year. Carrier survey results and SONAR data are included.
Featured insights include:
- Year-to-Date 2020 Review of Truck Capacity (Supply)
- Year-to-Date 2020 Review of Load Volumes (Demand)
- Year-to-Date 2020 Review of Trucking Rates
- Trucking Forecast for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
- FreightWaves' Carrier Survey Takeaways
