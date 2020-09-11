The Best Way to Get Your Finance Ducks in a Row

I do not have ducks, and they are not in a row. I have squirrels, and they’re at a rave.

Maybe you’ve seen this meme float around. It perfectly captures those of us who keep too many balls in the air, don’t think in a linear or rational fashion and generally don’t have our lives put together.

The world needs all types of people, but a creative, eclectic nature isn’t going to do you many favors when it comes to managing your finances. Chime might be the bank for you if you have trouble keeping your ducks in a row. Or your squirrels at the rave.

What is Chime?

Chime is an online-only company. It partners with 2 banks to offer checking and savings accounts. Most banks offered streamlined online and app experiences and the ability to manage your banking from your phone can help you stay organized.

Chime has no monthly fees or overdraft fees, and it lets you round up purchases to the next dollar and save the remainder. There’s also minimum balance. No foreign transaction fees. Great perks if you need a bit of forgiveness keeping your balance healthy.

You’ll have access to more than 38,000 fee-free MoneyPass® and Visa Plus Alliance ATMs. Of course, out-of-network fees apply.

And while Chime isn’t a traditional bank, it’s still FDIC-insured so your money is safe up to $250,000.

Chime Keeps You Organized

When you lose track and can’t keep your ducks in a row, Chime lets you get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposit*. Early access to direct deposit funds depends on the timing of deposits. Chime generally posts deposits on the day they are received. This may be up to 2 days earlier than the payer's scheduled payment date.

And Chime has its Spot-Me feature that allows you to overdraw fee-free. It’s an optional service that requires you receive $500 in direct deposits a month to qualify to overdraw your account up to $20 on debit card purchases.

Chime may allow you to overdraw your account up to $100 or more based on your Chime account history, direct deposit history and amount, spending activity and other risk-based factors. Your limit will be displayed to you within the Chime mobile app. You’ll receive notice of any changes to your limit. Your limit may be increased or lowered at any time by Chime.

Wait, There’s More!

Chime can also help you make your money grow fast. You’ll earn more — 16 times the national average — on every dollar with Chime’s 1.00% APY savings account.

And Chime can help you feel more in control with its daily balance notifications and transaction alerts. You’ll receive an alert every time you use your debit card, so you never need to login to the app just to check your balance. You can also celebrate every payday when Chime sends the notification of your direct deposit!

Chime’s mobile app makes it easy to transfer your money between your spending and savings account with just a few taps. The app allows you to connect your external bank account, credit cards and investment accounts so you can stay on top of all of your account balances and easily transfer money into your Chime account.

Secure Online Banking

Because Chime is online-only, it's taken all the necessary steps to guarantee your security. You can instantly disable your debit with 1 swipe in the mobile app. You can also enable or disable international transactions at any time. The instant transaction alerts mean you’ll know any time your debit card is used.

Chime offers the standard mobile check deposit. Just snap a quick photo with the mobile banking app. No more deposit slips, waiting in line or sending checks via mail.

Check out Chime’s peer-to-peer option Pay Friends to send fee-free mobile payments to friends or family when they open an account with Chime.

Take a Look at Chime Today

Your squirrels can stay at the rave in other parts of your life. Take a look at Chime to get your personal finance ducks in a row. Chime makes it easy with instant transaction alerts and fee-free forgiveness features when you slip up. Download the app to get started now.

