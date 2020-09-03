The Importance of Confident Investing

Long term investing is much like running a marathon. When athletes train for endurance sports, mental preparation is equally as important as physical training. When it comes to investment decisions, deciding on a strategy is only part of the process. You must also execute without second guessing. This takes just as much training as stock picking, reacting to the tape or filtering analysts’ reports.

Way of the Turtle

In Curtis M. Faith’s seminal 2007 trading book “Way of the Turtle: The Secret Methods that Turned Ordinary People into Legendary Traders,” legendary traders were chosen for a special experiment. Everyone learned the exact same trading system, but performance varied widely. Why?

The narrator had much more confidence in the system than the other traders had. He was not afraid of the pullbacks his mentors told him would occur. He sized up when the framework advised. He cut losses ruthlessly when they veered away from the system’s predetermined benchmarks.

The system used in the book has been eclipsed, but the lesson remains the same for any system: The confidence to follow the system is much more important than any arbitrary measure of talent.

Data to the Rescue

There’s a big difference between the modern trading environment and the world of the turtles. In 2007, only financial elites had access to enough data to create a truly professional strategy. Today, the gap has closed. Unfortunately, the data we need is hidden in a lot of noise, constantly coming at us from all sides. If you’re going to confidently enter the market, you need not just raw information, but data that fits your organizational schematic.

This is where Yewno | Edge comes in.

Your edge in the market is how confident you are in your personal trading system. Sticking to a plan empowered by Yewno | Edge ensures you produce a strategy based on your fiduciary duty to yourself. Making sense of big data today requires AI tools as a personalized filter, bringing each individual closer to the information he or she needs and wants.

Here are just a few of the ways that Yewno | Edge can give you confidence in the market:

Yewno | Edge’s AI combs through millions of data points in seconds. You’ll feel much better about your strategies once you can base them on verified backtests, patent texts, transcripts and official filings. Enhanced insights: Yewno | Edge analysis includes more than a cold reading of the tape. Enhanced insights connect verified data with market activity in ways that you may not have thought of. You can compose new, more powerful theories with a more expansive perspective on what correlates.

Yewno | Edge analysis includes more than a cold reading of the tape. Enhanced insights connect verified data with market activity in ways that you may not have thought of. You can compose new, more powerful theories with a more expansive perspective on what correlates. Risk management: There is no success in the market without proper risk management. It’s better to let Yewno | Edge ferret out hidden risks in your portfolio as soon as possible. It can be easy to go overweight in a hot sector. Let Yewno help you identify problems.

There is no success in the market without proper risk management. It’s better to let Yewno | Edge ferret out hidden risks in your portfolio as soon as possible. It can be easy to go overweight in a hot sector. Let Yewno help you identify problems. Data organization: Yewno | Edge’s data consolidation AI tool comes with another important feature — filtration. Yewno brings you data points only from sources that you can verify. Skip all of the hidden ads and bad actors that misdirect your efforts and waste your time.

Yewno | Edge’s data consolidation AI tool comes with another important feature — filtration. Yewno brings you data points only from sources that you can verify. Skip all of the hidden ads and bad actors that misdirect your efforts and waste your time. Personable strategy: Yewno learns who you are as a trader. Imagine what you could do with a data management platform that can give you the concepts that correspond with your specific trading style!

You can also build confidence knowing that you have cutting edge technology at your fingertips with Yewno | Edge’s tools:

This is where it all comes together. The Yewno | Edge Strategy Builder lets you focus on your preferred industries and build out a strategy based on fundamental data, feasibility studies, ideas and backtesting. Concept Exposure: The Concept Exposure feature puts all of the hidden risk in your portfolio front and center to be expunged.

The Concept Exposure feature puts all of the hidden risk in your portfolio front and center to be expunged. Country exposure: If you want to add alternative data from a specific international perspective, you can easily pull global news based around a company’s exposure to certain important markets.

If you want to add alternative data from a specific international perspective, you can easily pull global news based around a company’s exposure to certain important markets. Portfolio exposure: See how your portfolio correlates to themes and the sentiments that are important to you. The sentiment score quantifies how certain concepts could affect your holdings.

See how your portfolio correlates to themes and the sentiments that are important to you. The sentiment score quantifies how certain concepts could affect your holdings. Document search: You need a filter for all of the noise that’s out there. Yewno | Edge gives you the edge in searching out important news.

Success in the live investment markets combines strategy and execution. Yewno | Edge gives you authority over both. With authority comes confidence, and with confidence comes timely investments that focus on a plan. Let Yewno | Edge’s AI do the grunt work for you. Feel confident that you have the same depth and variety of tools as any professional investor.