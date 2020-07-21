At one time, Joe had more than 175 tigers living at his Zoo in Oklahoma. In the hit documentary, Tiger King, Joe explained it cost him $120,000 to feed his tigers for a year. His healthcare expenses for the animals totaled to over $46,000 each year.

It’s not likely that you own between 1 - 175 tigers but it IS likely that you own a cat or dog. If you care about your pet and want to make sure they have the best possible insurance without burning a hole in your pocket, here’s how to cover your pet with pet insurance - something Joe Exotic didn't have for his tigers..

Pet Insurance Coverage

If this is your first time hearing about pet insurance then let’s take a look at what’s covered. Generally speaking, the coverage options differ from provider to provider. If you want to check out our favorite pet insurance partner - Spot, they cover:

MRI or CT scans and X-rays

Poison control consultation fees

Prescription medications

Surgery and Hospitalization

Medical supplies

Cancer treatments

Treatment for behavioral problems

Microchip Implantation

You can take your pet to any licensed veterinarian in the United States for the above, which we think is pretty cool. There are some exclusions to what pet insurance will cover. Examples include pre-existing conditions, conditions that occur within the policy waiting period, non-FDA treatment, pet diets and daycare or boarding.

How to Get a Quote

Cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are eligible for insurance through our partner but your monthly premium will adjust based on those factors and more.

I have a new trick for you: Sit. Click. Quote.

First, you’ll be asked a few preliminary questions like your pet’s name, gender, type, age, breed and your contact information.

The next screen will show you your quote options. For example, if you want to insure your cat who is less than a year old here are some quotes you might get.

You’re able to choose your annual limit, deductible and reimbursement percentage, which will impact your monthly premium.

From there you make your selection and check out. It’s really that simple to get a quote. Throw me a bone and try it for yourself.