How to Leave Your Family $2 Million Virtually

What happens to your family if you pass away unexpectedly? Sure, it’s tough to think about but it might be even more difficult to imagine your family facing financial hardship when you die. A life insurance policy can ensure that your family is taken care of if the unthinkable happens.

It’s easy to sign up for life insurance and we’ll show you how simple it can be.

Life Insurance Goes Virtual

What’s one thing people most often associate with life insurance? That’s right — medical exams. Needle pokes, blood tests and urine samples with a stranger in your home: Yikes!

That’s all in the past, thanks to Policygenius’ new life insurance policy, Brighthouse SimplySelect. You can complete a life insurance medical exam over the phone — it’s the newest option in telemedicine.

Details You Need to Know

Is it too good to be true? Actually, no.

You can leave your family up to $2 million without ever stepping foot into a medical clinic or setting up an at-home physical. (Other companies offer this type of policy available but typically require higher rates.) You’ll also avoid extra fees with Brighthouse SimplySelect.

Example policy: A half a million dollar coverage option for 20-years starts at $18 a month. If you opt to extend it another 5 years, your premium could be as low as $24 a month.

How to Get Started