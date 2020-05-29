Survey: 61% of Americans Say They Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the world has watched for coronavirus vaccine progress from biotech companies.

Every week, Benzinga releases nationally sampled consumer sentiment survey data related to the coronavirus impact. This week's study addresses the rate at which Americans intend to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Our study surveyed over 1,600 U.S. adults aged 18 or older to find out whether they intend to get the coronavirus vaccine and how state and local governments have handled the COVID-19 outbreak thus far.

We've detailed some of the highlights from this week's study below.

Coronavirus Immunity

When a COVID-19 vaccine is available, will you get vaccinated?

61.3% said YES, I will get vaccinated.

38.7% said NO, I will not get vaccinated.

Survey sample size: N=1,684

The pandemic continues to impact communities and their businesses and Americans are eagerly awaiting news on vaccine research and development.Results from our sample survey reveal 61.3% of American adults will get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public. A majority of Americans agree that the federal government, not states, should take ownership of COVID-19 testing.

Shelter-in-Place

Is your community currently under a shelter-in-place order?

50.6% said YES, my community is under a shelter-in-place order.

49.4% said NO, my community is not under a shelter-in-place order.

Survey sample size: N=1,252

A majority of Americans say they remain under shelter-in-place orders as of May 25. However, the distribution from our study indicates this living situation applies to only a narrow majority of Americans, or 50.6% of the population.

For awareness, shelter-in-place refers to an official order, issued during an emergency, that directs people to stay in the indoor place or building that they already occupy and not to leave unless absolutely necessary.

Government Approval Rating

How well do you think your state and local government has handled COVID-19 so far?

26.1% of respondents said VERY GOOD.

32.2% of respondents said GOOD.

18% of respondents said UNSURE.

13.6% of respondents said POOR.

10.2% of respondents said VERY POOR.

Survey sample size: N=1,142

How do Americans view the COVID-19 response efforts undergone by state and local governments? Of American adults, 58.3% responded "very good" or "good" when asked how their state and local governments has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benzinga discovered that 23.8% of Americans said "poor" or "very poor" when asked how they feel like their government officials and representatives have handled the COVID-19 outbreak response efforts.

Survey Methodology

This study was conducted by Benzinga between May 23 and 25 and included the responses of a diverse population of American adults 18 or older. The study reflects the results from over 1,600 American adults on their thoughts and views pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

