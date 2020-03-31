What Google And Is Doing To Fight The Coronavirus

Some of the largest tech companies in the world are being enlisted to help society get through the COVID-19 pandemic. And Google parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has found itself right in the middle of it.

The company is developing websites to serve as a national clearinghouse for testing and evaluating risks. Moreover, Google, Palantir, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have just confirmed that they will create a COVID-19 dashboard for the NHS, UK's healthcare system. Microsoft will be in charge of building the platform on its Azure cloud kingdom, Palantir Technologies will deal with the software specificity, and Google will collect the actual data to work on.

Microsoft, whose cloud services have seen a massive surge of 775%, has also partnered with the World Health Organization to host a COVID-19 global hackathon to address all the challenges of this unforeseen crisis. Topics will cover health, vulnerable populations, business issues, education challenges and the many aspects of entertainment. The event is an online space where developers are free to bring ideas to life, experiment and build new software solutions to address the crisis and help us all get through it as painlessly as possible.

Outlook

With China slowly awakening from their two-month lockdown, Europe and the U.S. are just at the beginning of that same nightmare—or an even worse one, considering COVID-19 took more lives both in Italy and Spain than China. And the U.S. is not far behind, with the greatest number of confirmed infections in the world.

The crisis is serious enough for Google to cancel its April Fool's day plans, as the company works to help other agencies in stopping the virus. As its internal memo stated, "Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let's save the jokes for next April." Hopefully by then, it will be a whole lot brighter than this one.

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash