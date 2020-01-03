Here's How Much Investing $100 In Sears Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks didn’t keep pace along the way.

Sears’ Difficult Decade

One of the biggest market laggards of the decade was shopping mall department store Sears Holdings Corp (OTC: SHLDQ).

Thanks to online competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and others, the 2010s were nothing short of a disaster for Sears. In 2011, there were more than 2,100 U.S. Sears locations. By the end of 2019, there was just 182 stores remaining.

At the beginning of the 2010s, Sears stock was trading at around $70. The first year of the decade actually started off strong for Sears. The stock rallied to near $85 in the first few months of 2010, a level that would ultimately end up being its high point of the 2010s. Sears traded below $50 in mid-2012 and never looked back.

Despite round after round of store closures, asset sales and cost cuts, the losses continued to mount for Sears. In late 2016, the stock dropped below $10 per share.

2020 And Beyond

In October 2018, Sears officially declared bankruptcy. Its stock was delisted and now trades on the OTC market under the ticker SHLDQ. Sears stock ultimately hit its 2010s low of 12 cents in October 2018. CEO Eddie Lampert acquired the company’s remaining assets for $5.2 billion during the bankruptcy proceedings in early 2019.

Sears investors certainly didn’t enjoy 2010s, and $100 worth of Sears stock in 2010 would be worth about 30 cents today.

