All The Best Amazon Headphones Deals Happening Right Now, Up To 60% Off: 1MORE, Samsung Gear, VI Sense, MEE Audio, Logitech Deals
Benzinga locates the best deals for headphones to help you save the most money during your holiday shopping. Check out the most discounted headphones online right now by looking at our top picks below.
Featured Product
The Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Headphones provide quality sound across the board. Compatible with all your devices, including gaming units, this headset will last its full 12 hours of battery life. The provide users with surround sound for the most intense gaming or listening experience, transforming your basic media into a full-body experience.
Best Headphone Deals:
- Save 40% on the 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: These high resolution, bass driven headphones provide listers perfect clarity at a great price.
- Get 35% off the Samsung Gear IconX Bluetooth Fitness Earbuds: Control these buds through speaking commands; on sale on Amazon.
- 20% off the VI Sense Wireless Headphones with On-Demand AI: These headphones also come with a built in personal trainer, fitness tracker, and heart rate monitor. Check out the sale on Amazon.
- Snag 33% off on the MEE Audio Matrix Cinema Low Latency Bluetooth Headphones: This headset is perfect for enhancing your favorite television program or movie.
- 60% off the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Headphones: This headset gives users a surround sound experience that’s compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Mobile devices.
