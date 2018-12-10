All The Best Amazon Entertainment Gadget Deals Happening Right Now, Up To $300 Off: Optoma, Fujifilm, iZotope, DJI, Ultimate Ears Deals
Benzinga locates the best deals for entertainment gadgets to help you save the most money during your holiday shopping. Check out the most discounted entertainment gadgets online right now by looking at our top picks below.
The Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect holiday gift for both the winter and summer months. This speaker comes in a variety of colors, has Amazon Alexa installed for hand-free control, and is waterproof. This shower-proof, pool-proof, powerful speaker projects sound in a full 360 degrees and has a 12-hour battery. Connect your phone over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you’ll never miss a chance to liven the mood with your best playlist.
Best Entertainment Gadgets
- Save over $300 on the Optoma UHD50 4k Ultra High Definition Home Theater Projector: Watch your living room become your very own home movie theater right before your eyes, on sale on Amazon.
- Get 40% off a Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Instant Film Camera: Unleash your inner photographer with this vintage film camera, with a modern twist! Capture the perfect film selfie with the help of the Fujifilm mirror on the front of the device, capturing the best selfie every time.
- Snag over $60 off the iZotope Spire Studio Portable, Professional Quality Recording: Record professional sounding instrumental and audio conveniently in your own home with this small, yet powerful studio by iZotope. Check it out on Amazon today.
- 20% off the DJI Mavic Air, Fly More Combo: Capture breathtaking photographs and video with up to 21 minutes of straight flight time.
- Save 31% on the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker: This waterproof speaker comes with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and in a variety of colors.
