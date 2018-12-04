FreightWaves Releases Commercial Vehicle Accident Data In SONAR

Image: SONAR chart of commercial vehicle accident fatalities in the U.S.

FreightWaves has expanded on the risk management and compliance data by including commercial vehicle injuries and fatalities on a state and national level in the latest release. Earlier in the year accident and violation data was added to the SONAR platform in order to give users an idea of the areas where carriers have the most trouble with safety and compliance. The latest data expands on the safety aspect.

Commercial vehicle accident Injuries – INJ – the number of serious injuries reported to the DOT, occurring in an incident where a commercial vehicle was involved.

Commercial vehicle accident fatalities – FATL – the number of fatalities reported to the DOT occurring in an incident where a commercial vehicle was involved.

The data originates from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) –the agency in the Department of Transportation (DOT) responsible for regulating the trucking industry. These values are available on a national (.USA) and state level (.ST).

Tender Rejection Regions

We have also released the popular tender rejection index in a regional granularity. The seven regions were developed using statistical modeling of freight patterns in the U.S. They were also lined up against several asset-based carrier region definitions to find the most common regional definitions as well as some intrinsic geographic input. The seven regions are as follows:

Mountain Prairie – URMP – Includes CO, KS, MT, ND, NE, SD, UT, WY

Midwest – URMW – Includes IA, IL, IN, MI, MN, MO, OH, WI

Northeast –URNE – Includes CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VA, VT, WV

Northwest – URNW — Includes ID, OR, WA

Southeast –URSE – Includes AL, FL, GA, KY, MS, NC, SC, TN

Southwest Region – URSW – Includes AR, LA, NM, OK, TX

West Region – USWT – Includes AZ, CA, NV

Warehouse Leasing Asking Vs Effective Price Spread

The difference between warehouse leasing asking price and effective price (RENTS) are now available. The purpose of this value is to illustrate where markets are seeing warehouse rent pricing increases and give the user the general direction of the price pressure. Warehousing has become increasingly important over the past few years with the reduction of distance between distribution center and end user becoming more important. Customers require shorter time between order and delivery. Having a warehouse close to the end user gives you an advantage as service standards improve. Being able to rent warehousing space cost effectively is as important as ever.