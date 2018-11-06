KeepTruckin Introduces App Marketplace To Leverage Data-Driven Integrations

KeepTruckin has further expanded the utility of its fleet management platform with a new App Marketplace for customers to access solutions that easily integrate with KeepTruckin's current platforms.

Using KeepTruckin's API "as a gateway to connect with partners," explains Charles Julius, head of product, the marketplace offers users of the KeepTruckin Electronic Logging Device (ELD), Smart Dashcam and Electronic Logbook App to create customizable integrations to improve operational efficiencies and increase productivity.

"When you look at what we've done, we've now connected hundreds of thousands of trucks," Shoaib Makani, founder and CEO, tells FreightWaves, noting that there are currently 60,000 fleets using the KeepTruckin platform.

The goal of the App Marketplace, and everything KeepTruckin is developing, is designed to help fleets better manage safety, efficiency and efficiency of operations. The company's current products, specifically the ELD device, is being leveraged to utilize the data it collects to offer more efficiencies.

"How can you leverage that data outside of fleet management? How can you use to retain drivers? How can you make more money?" asks Makani.

Customers adding apps from the App Marketplace are able to choose from a variety of services, from load boards, to insurance, to shipment tracking and even vehicle maintenance options.

One of the partners is Progressive Insurance. Progressive's new Smart Haul program is available in the marketplace. Launched earlier this year, Smart Haul utilizes ELD data to create a "user-based insurance" program that takes into consideration specific driving behaviors to craft a more personalized insurance offering. Progressive says that Smart Haul customers can save up to $1,384 on a commercial auto policy.

"We're excited to join KeepTruckin's App Marketplace, which aligns with Progressive's goal to provide commercial truck drivers with tailored solutions to meet the changing needs of their businesses," said Rishi Arora, product development manager, Progressive Insurance. "…Progressive is constantly looking for ways to better quote and reward our customers, wherever possible. A hub that allows users to share and integrate their ELD data is another step towards offering the most competitive rates to the safest drivers."

Makani notes that additional partners will be added as customers voice their desire for services. "Once we put this out there, the ecosystem will take over," he says. "There are data integrations we haven't thought of yet."

Makani says that many KeepTruckin customers are already utilizing solutions from the partners in the App Marketplace. Companies like McLeod Software, TMW and FourKites offer software solutions. Truckstop.com, project44, and Fleetio are also early partners. By visiting the KeepTruckin App Marketplace, those solutions can now be integrated with the KeepTruckin solutions, creating a seamless and more efficient system.

"McLeod Software is pleased to have LoadMaster mobile communications integration as part of the KeepTruckin App Marketplace," says Robert Brothers, a Product Development Manager at McLeod Software. "The opportunity to provide our customers with a variety of choices to solve their communication challenges with their fleets is an important goal of our strategy. The App Marketplace is a significant step in the automation of receiving, accepting, and completing new dispatches."

"Shippers and 3PLs increasingly demand full visibility into the location of their freight while it is in transit," notes TJ Schaefer, head of strategic programs, project44. "Partnering with KeepTruckin through their App Marketplace allows us to integrate even more fleets into our rapidly expanding advanced visibility platform. Ensuring carriers and their customers always have an accurate update on the location and estimated time of arrival of a shipment eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming phone calls to check in with the driver."

Part of the goal is to make life easier for users of the KeepTruckin app. Julius says that users will be able to integrate directly with loadboards and dispatch directly through the KeepTruckin system is possible, Makani points out.

The tracking ability is also helpful to shippers and receivers, who will gain more visibility into shipments through integrations.

"Data collected from the road gives fleets the visibility they need to make smart decisions in real-time, spanning cost reduction, productivity, and visibility," says Julius. "Customers use our App Marketplace as a one-stop shop where they can access exclusive integrations offered by our KeepTruckin Partners. Teaming up with other industry leaders is the next step in expanding how KeepTruckin's modern fleet management solution grows with a business to meet any customer's evolving needs."