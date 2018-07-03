Market Overview

Jason's Picks: BassPal Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2018
Jason Raznick, Benzinga's founder and CEO, picks his favorite deals on the internet for July 3. For today's full list of picks, check out all of  Jason's Picks for July 3.

1. BassPal Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Source: Amazon

New consumer gadgets have really granted peoples’ wishes. Now you can sing in the shower along with your favorite song at max volume. The waterproof speaker by BassPal also features bluetooth compatibility and comes with built in FM radio for when your phone dies. Perfect for any summertime event---or singing in the shower.

In any brick-and-mortar store, these speakers are priced well above $30. The beauty of e-commerce allows for the speaker to list at $28.99.

