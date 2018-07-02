Jason's Picks: Anker Soundcore Wireless Headphones
Apple airpods for $160? Forget it. These wireless headphones by Anker possess excellent sound quality and feature a microphone that allows you to talk on phone calls.
Source: Amazon.com
With the purchase, you will also get a soundcore Spirit, EarTips, EarWings, two cable clips, a shirt clip, a micro USB cable, a travel pouch, and a worry-free 18-month warranty. Within ergonomic thinking in mind, the headphone’s ear tips and ear wings are the ideal when exercising. The headphones, originally priced at $40, are $33 on Amazon at 18% off. One of the best selling deals today.
